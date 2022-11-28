Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four conference championship games will decide how the final pieces fit into this year’s college football bowl schedule. Three unbeaten teams remain in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. No. 4 USC is the top-one loss team, and the two teams...
West Rebels roll to second state football championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An incredible journey for Knoxville West culminated with A Class-5A state championship Friday night. Along the way, the Rebels defeated Blount County powers Alcoa and Maryville as well as defending 5-A champ Powell in nthe State Semi’s. The win over Page was microcosm of the...
Alcoa becomes first high school in Tennessee to win 8 football championships in a row
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa High School made state history Friday, winning its eighth football championship in a row. It’s the 21st overall championship win for the Tornadoes and the first for long time defensive coordinator and first year Head Coach Brian Nix. Alcoa ends the year 14-1 after beating East Nashville 45-26.
Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Heather visits some Morgan County students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire
Inside Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church was a wave of silence, emotions, and dancing flames on candles that reflected the joy people once shared with loved ones. ‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As many prepare for...
Much colder on Sunday, clouds return
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday starts with temperatures in the 30s.and clouds around. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Knoxville-based ‘Cocaine Bear’ story turns into movie
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville man called the police in 1985 when he saw a man in his backyard and didn’t know who it was. After investigators arrived on the scene, they realized the man was Andrew Thorton who had died after jumping out of an airplane without his parachute activating in time.
Spotty showers return today with more at times this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers are developing at times today, with a batch of rain on the way to start Saturday. We’ll feel the changes after that front, but then rain chances stall around in the region for several days next week. Join us on the WVLT First...
More mild temperatures return with on and off rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures warm up tomorrow as clouds and showers increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. On-and-off rain chances continue this weekend into early next week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
Chilly today but dry for now, ahead of on and off rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is mostly clear and chilly, and while Friday feels better by the afternoon, clouds also increase with rain chances gradually increasing into the weekend. We’ll see on and off scattered rain chances for several days, until a front finally moves through next week. Join...
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As many prepare for the holiday season, people living in Ukraine are hoping to have enough electricity to make it through the winter. A University of Tennessee graduate student Nataliia Yakushko is from Ukraine. She is closely watching developments in her home country as her family and friends still live there.
‘Small act of courage’ | KAT celebrates Rosa Parks day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 67 years ago sparked a moment in history that helped end segregation on public transportation. On Thursday, Knoxville Area Transit took the time to recognize Dec.1 1955 as the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus to a white man, defying Jim Crow segregation laws.
