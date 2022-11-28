Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Holiday events taking place across Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, you can take a break from decking the halls and stringing your holiday lights to do something fun. There’s no shortage of holly-jolly happenings in the Cape Fear. The computer-animated fantasy adventure film “The Polar Express” will be shown at Wrightsville Beach...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Long list of holiday events taking place in Leland through January
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is celebrating the Holiday Season all month with several fun events happening around the area. Leland in Lights kicks off this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Founders Park. The annual display of lights will feature a festive walking tour through the decorations. Admission is free and begins at dusk each evening through January 3rd.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Live Oak Bank Pavilion holding Christmas Tree lighting Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you missed the Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Wilmington on November 25th, you have another chance this Saturday. Another tree lighting ceremony is being held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on December 3rd. The event kicks off with a Holiday Musical Performance by the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Santa stops by Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington
Santa is making his rounds this year and today he stopped by a popular spot in Wilmington. Santa came to Mayfaire town center, taking pictures and requests from kids about what they want this year. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, old saint nick will be in and out of Wilmington all this month to keep everyone full of the holiday spirit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Founders Park prepares for weekend kickoff to Leland in Lights
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Leland is hard at work preparing Founders Park for their official start to the Christmas season. This Saturday, the town will welcome the holiday season with the annual “Leland In Lights”. The event will feature various family activities, including the Leland...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Riverlights hosting annual Festival of Trees on Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Riverlights community is hosting its 2nd annual Festival of Trees on Saturday. The event will include a holiday-themed pop-up from The Groove Market, featuring 30 vendors, live performances, visits with characters from “Frozen” and opportunities to chat with Santa. A 20 foot...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City Trolley to begin Winter Schedule next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a frequent rider of the Port City Trolley, there are changes you need to know about. The Trolley is beginning its off-peak Winter Schedule on Monday, December 5th. The regular schedule will resume in March of 2023. Port City Trolley’s schedule is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Fill the Sleigh in a Day’ food drive being held Saturday at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Independence Mall is attempting to fill Santa’s sleigh in a single day on Saturday. The mall has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Lidl to help collect food for those in need this holiday season. Items can be...
bladenonline.com
CHRISTMAS BY THE LAKE
Lake Waccamaw, NC, November 28, 2022 – The Town of Lake Waccamaw will be hosting Christmas by the Lake on December 2nd and 3rd. Events include Light Up the Lake Shore, the 31st Annual Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade and the first Flotilla since the ’90s. Applications for the 31st Annual Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade and Flotilla are still being accepted.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Festival of Trees in Fort Fisher
For many when you think of Christmas trees, the first thing you probably do not think of is the aquarium. At the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, you might experience something that will change your mind. “This is one of our longest running fundraisers at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
You can mail your letter to Santa at a special mailbox in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus doesn’t bring presents to town until December 24th, but there’s a way to make sure he knows what’s on your Christmas list. Between now and December 15th, you can drop off your letter to Santa at a special mailbox in Burgaw.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of their Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th year, following a two year hiatus due to COVID. This year’s event will feature homes and houses of worship never before featured. The walking tour will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents invited to help decorate Burgaw Christmas Tree
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to help decorate the Town of Burgaw’s Christmas tree beginning Thursday. Anyone can stop by with a store bought or handmade ornament to hang on the tree inside Town Hall. Officials say any ornament placed on the tree will not be returned once the season is over, so to not place an ornament you don’t want to lose.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach, Shallotte Police Departments hosting Holiday Toy Drive on Friday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County Police Departments are collecting toys this Friday at local Walmart stores. The Sunset Beach Police Department and Shallotte Police Department will be at their respective Walmart from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on December 2nd as part of their annual Holiday Toy Drive.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Annual Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday. If you purchase an annual permit in person Thursday through December 31st, you get a discounted rate of $110 plus fees. Starting January 1st, the price more than doubles to $225 plus fees. In person purchases...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Opportunity to take your dog’s picture with Santa this weekend
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is coming to town a bit early to take pictures with your furry friend. Santa will be at the Carolina Beach Dog Park on Sunday, giving residents the chance to snap a photo of him holding your dog. The event will run...
The State Port Pilot
Paid parking driving to another milepost
After years of debate and one false start, the Town of Oak Island is poised to reach the next milestone in the long and controversial road toward paid parking in beach areas. Four companies have responded to the town’s request for proposals (RFPs) which were due November 22 which, according to a town spokesman, is sufficient to move the discussion along.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch receives more than $123,000 grant to ensure clean air, water
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A $123,281.81 grant to preserve natural resources and ensure clean air and drinking water in Wilmington through the Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) program was announced Thursday. The grant will go to the Cape Fear River Watch to fund trash pick-up, environmental education, including engaging local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Voices to perform first free concert, ‘Songs of the Season’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new non-profit vocal ensemble in Wilmington is preparing to perform for the very first time offering free concerts during the holiday season. The Wilmington Voices are New Hanover County’s first and only premiere professional vocal ensemble. All concerts are free and open...
bladenonline.com
The Elizabethtown Inn is a Travel & Hospitality Award Winner for 2022
The Travel & Hospitality Awards is proud to announce that The Elizabethtown Inn has been awarded the “Best Boutique Hotel/B&B in North Carolina” in its 2022 North, South & Central Americas Travel Awards program. While this year has been the toughest the travel industry has ever faced, we...
Comments / 0