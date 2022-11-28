Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAPT
Coach Prime previews SWAC Championship
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State will play Southern for the SWAC Championship this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. During his weekly press conference Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders discussed the key for this team with such an important game and opportunity they have.
WAPT
Law enforcement preparing for big crowds for SWAC Championship weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — A historic Jackson State University undefeated football season continues as the Tigers take on Southern University Saturday. This season's big home games have brought around 50,000 extra people into Jackson, according to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. That's why law enforcement is expecting and preparing for going into the SWAC Championship weekend.
WAPT
Top high school players receive Mr. Football Awards from MHSAA
CLINTON, Miss. — The main title all football players want or state titles but there's something being called Mr. Football that has a nice ring too it. This week at MSHAA headquarters in Clinton 6 players representing the 6 classifications in the MHSAA received their Mr. Football awards. The...
WAPT
Body removed from vehicle on JSU campus parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — Crime scene tape blocked off an area of Jackson State University's campus on Friday after a body was found inside a vehicle. The Hinds County coroner, Hinds County sheriff and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation joined JSU campus police and JSU President Thomas Hudson at the scene near Dixon Hall and Campbell College Suites.
WAPT
Appeal denied for man convicted in death of Jackson rapper
JACKSON, Miss. — One of the men convicted in the murder of Jackson rapperLil Lonnie had the appeal of his conviction and sentence denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals said Monya Davis' claim was without merit. The now-25-year-old was convicted last year and sentenced to life in prison. The...
WAPT
Results released in Hinds County runoff races
JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
WAPT
Third party administrator named to oversee Jackson's water system
JACKSON, Miss. — A third-party administrator has been named to oversee the city of Jackson's water system. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a statement Wednesday confirming that U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate signed off on the Interim Stipulated Order, which is an agreement between the city, the Mississippi State Department of Health, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
WAPT
Police arrest suspect in shooting that killed delivery driver
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a suspect in connection witha shooting that killed a delivery driver. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested on Nov. 26 on an outstanding murder warrant, police said in a release on Wednesday. Tarik Domino, a Capitol City Produce employee, was making a delivery...
WAPT
Jackson club owner accused of shooting pregnant woman now charged with murder
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting a pregnant woman, which killed the baby she was carrying, is now charged with murder. Terri Evans' family said in a statement that the 29-year-old was 9 weeks pregnant when she was shot on Nov. 11 outside Club Plush on Robinson Road.
WAPT
Section of Capitol Street closed in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A section of Capitol Street is closed to allow repairs and upgrades to the sign on top of Trustmark Bank. Capitol Street was closed Wednesday morning westbound from Congress Street to Lamar Street, as well as West Street from Capitol Street to Amite Street. The street in downtown Jackson is expected to be closed until noon Friday, city officials said.
WAPT
Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
WAPT
FedEx, Amazon tractor-trailers collide on Highway 49
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Two 18-wheelers collided Wednesday in Rankin County, blocking traffic for hours. A FedEx truck and an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed about 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 49 at the Old Highway 49 intersection. Authorities said the driver of the Amazon truck ran a...
WAPT
Madison County not taking any chances with severe weather
CANTON, Miss. — Madison County officials aren't taking any chances with Tuesday's severe weather. Canton Mayor William Truly issued an emergency order before the storms hit, which called for the shelter to open at the Canton Multipurpose Complex. The mayor also urged residents in the city's flood zones to take precautions.
WAPT
Three teens and an adult taken into custody following a Byram police chase
BYRAM, Miss. — Three teenagers and an adult were taken into custody after allegedly leading Byram police on a chase. According to the Byram police chief, officers received a call about juveniles shop lifting high priced items at the Walmart in Byram on Henley Blvd. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
WAPT
Man found dead inside house, son surrenders to police
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a man, who neighbors said was paralyzed, was found dead in his home. Officers were called Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Riser Street, where Kenneth BoClair had been stabbed multiple times with a sharp object, according to Jackson police.
WAPT
Durant police investigate shooting that killed 19-year-old
DURANT, Miss. — Durant police are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man. Police have identified multiple suspects and several persons of interest and issued warrants in connection with Saturday's shooting that killed Jereil Allen Jr., according to interim Chief Joseph Heard. Heard took on the role Monday...
Comments / 0