Josephine Eaves Waites
On November 28, 2022, Josephine Eaves Waites graduated to heaven. She was born on December 24, 1933, to James Otis and Ava Lee Hardee Eaves. She lived in several south Mississippi communities as a child, graduating from high school in Waynesboro, MS. It was in Waynesboro that she met her future husband, James Chapman Waites. Jimmy and Jo continued their education at the University of Southern Mississippi and were married on December 28, 1954, as he began medical school at UMMC. In 1958 they moved to Laurel and made it their home. They were married for 52 years before he preceded her in death.
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
Clydesdale horses set to serve as grand marshal in Laurel’s Christmas parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for its holiday celebrations, two lucky animals will get to serve as the grand marshal in Laurel’s annual Christmas parade Friday. The Honey Island Clydesdales, based out of Pearl River, La., will trot their way down the streets of downtown...
Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
James Earl Morris
Mr. James Earl Morris, age 86, born July 25, 1936, of Ovett passed from this life on November 29, 2022 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Victory Heights Pentecostal Church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Victory Heights Pentecostal Church. Bro. Colon Rowell will officiate the service and burial will follow in Welcome Home Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Bolivar, Jay Bolivar, James Keith Morris, Norman Ray Williford, Dalton Shaw, and Joey McRee.
Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Missing a loved one is hard, especially during the holidays. A rally was held Wednesday for Johnnie Bennett, a Hattiesburg man who was reported missing almost a month ago. He last was seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Nov. 4 to head to work. Family members...
Heads Up Lamar, Fayette, & Marion Counties; Confirmed Tornado Just To Your West in Mississippi
Heads up for portions of Lamar, Fayette, and Marion counties as we are currently watching a severe cell capable of producing a tornado just east of Eupora, Mississippi, and is moving to the east-northeast at 40 mph. On its current trajectory and speed, the storm will move into the western...
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
Noel Lee Matthews Jr.
Noel Lee (Junior) Matthews Jr. passed away at his residence in Jones County on Lower Myrick Road, November 27, 2022 at the age of 89. He was born December 7, 1932 in Smith County Mississippi to Noel Lee Matthews Sr. and Willie Mae Blackwell Matthews. Junior was self-employed, where he...
Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
Cannabis careers: Mississippi’s first marijuana cultivator promises jobs for Meridian
As Mississippi’s first company to receive licensing for medical cannabis cultivation and processing in the state, Southern Crop and its relationship with its hometown of Meridian will be something to watch. The company’s chief marketing officer, Yesenia Garcia, said the initial reception from the city has been very positive....
MHSAA 5A Football Championship - West Point vs. Picayune at a glance
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 5A State Championship game, set for 11 a.m. Saturday. More: Check out the full 2022 MHSAA 5A Football Playoff Bracket here Picayune ...
Take a look at the Meridian Christmas Parade route
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian announced the route for this year’s Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m. The theme is “Twelve Days of Christmas”. The parade will start on 8th Street and 25th Avenue, travel to 23rd Avenue, turn...
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system enters Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday afternoon, several Pine Belt schools are taking precautions with early dismissals. The following schools announced early dismissal for Tuesday, Nov. 29:. Bright Beginnings at West Ellisville Baptist Church - 1:30 p.m. Covington County School District.
Tim Gray wins Chancery Clerk Position
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tim Gray defeated Tameika Smith 2,328 to 962 in the run-off for Chancery Clerk of Simpson County. The voter boxes came...
Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Central Jones County in Southeastern Mississippi. It is expected to last till around 12 a.m. The National Weather Service in Mobile has also issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in Southeastern...
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The decision in the City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing is set to be released Dec. 8. A ruling did not happen Tuesday night due to the severe storms that rolled through our area. The hearing about the former police lieutenant’s bid for reinstatement...
Silver Alert canceled for 66-year-old Simpson County man
UPDATE: SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Dennis M. Murray has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing […]
Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi
Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an October murder investigation in Covington County. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, 20-year-old Joseph Owens, of Mount Olive, has been arrested in the case. Owens was arrested by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday on...
