On November 28, 2022, Josephine Eaves Waites graduated to heaven. She was born on December 24, 1933, to James Otis and Ava Lee Hardee Eaves. She lived in several south Mississippi communities as a child, graduating from high school in Waynesboro, MS. It was in Waynesboro that she met her future husband, James Chapman Waites. Jimmy and Jo continued their education at the University of Southern Mississippi and were married on December 28, 1954, as he began medical school at UMMC. In 1958 they moved to Laurel and made it their home. They were married for 52 years before he preceded her in death.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO