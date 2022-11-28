Read full article on original website
Southaven Walmart suspect sentenced to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
Man charged in revenge shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have arrested a man they say has been trying to shoot another man for nearly a year over the death of a relative eleven years ago. Sammie Nelson Jr, 26, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week on fives counts of attempted first-degree murder and eleven additional felonies. Police […]
Man sentenced to death for 2019 fatal shootings at Mississippi Walmart
A jury has sentenced a man to death in the 2019 capital murder of two Walmart managers at a Mississippi Walmart. Martez Abram was sentenced to death on Friday, one day after he was convicted of capital murder and attempted murder in the fatal shooting inside a Southaven Walmart in 2019.
One dead in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
Kait 8
Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
Man charged in Olive Branch with assault
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police responded to a disturbance call and found an automobile accident as well as a man who told them he had been assaulted. OBPD responded around 6:30 p.m. on November 28 on the 7700 block of Highway 178 and found a man who had been involved in a vehicle […]
Two injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in Whitehaven and found two people injured on Saturday. Police responded to the call on the 1000 block of Chambliss in Whitehaven. When they arrived on the scene, they found out that both victims were transported to Methodist South for treatment. One person was listed […]
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis in late October. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police […]
WBBJ
Overnight shooting in McNairy Co. leaves one dead
MCNAIRY CO. Tenn. —Overnight shooting leaves one dead. Around 11 am Saturday morning, we received a viewer tip of a possible shooting in McNairy County. McNairy County Sheriff, Guy Buck, confirmed the shooting occurred at around midnight Friday at 341 Pickins Drive in McNairy County, right outside of Adamsville.
Gunman wanted after shots fired in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after they said he fired shots at people while inside a gas station, striking one person. Police responded to a shooting call on the 600 block of Shelby Drive on December 1 and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
MPD searching for suspect in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned new details about a deadly shooting in South Memphis as MPD has identified the alleged gunman, and they need your help to find him. Bullet holes scar the door at Rosewood Market in South Memphis, reminders of the tragedy that unfolded. Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, Memphis Police responded […]
3 teens charged in carjacking, police chase in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens have been arrested after a police chase involving a vehicle that was carjacked. The incident unfolded Dec. 1 near Hunter Avenue and Springdale Street, where Memphis police found the carjacked vehicle. Three teen boys - two aged 14 and one aged 16 - were...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Bradford murder suspects still at large
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas has confirmed that three individuals have been charged in connection with a robbery that killed one individual and seriously wounded another in Bradford Wednesday morning. Investigators have charged Amanda Nicole Cathey, 33, of Trenton, Tyler Blake Pierce, 28, of Milan, and Johnny Dale Yarbrough, Jr.,...
WBBJ
Madison County ‘career offender’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man is sentenced to 45 years in prison after being determined as a career offender. 42-year-old Jonathan Rogers Robertson was sentenced by Judge Kyle Atkins on Monday to serve his time in the Tennessee Department of Correction. According to a news release by...
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
WBBJ
JPD: Man shot at Alpine Cove near Rich Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a 21-year-old man was shot on Friday. The department reports that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at Alpine Cove near Rich Street in east Jackson. When officers arrived, they found a Jackson man who had been shot. He was taken...
Warrant issued for alleged gunman’s arrest after fatal shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a warrant for a suspect’s arrest after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis. The shooting happened Thursday morning around 10:45 a.m. on S. Lauderdale Street. A caller said there was a disturbance and that someone had been shot...
Shelby County D.A.'s Justice Review Unit ready to investigate wrongful convictions and sentences
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s new Justice Review Unit officially launched Thursday and is now accepting applications to investigate possible wrongful convictions and sentences. District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement outside the National Civil Rights Museum, where he also introduced JRU Chief Lorna McClusky...
Suspected South Bluffs burglar arrested after homeowner follows him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a South Bluffs resident became concerned Tuesday when a live feed from his home showed a stranger in a red jacket on his front porch trying to get inside. Officers said with the homeowner’s help, they were able to arrest the would-be burglar nearby on GE Patterson. Police said […]
