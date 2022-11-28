ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TN

WJTV 12

Southaven Walmart suspect sentenced to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in revenge shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have arrested a man they say has been trying to shoot another man for nearly a year over the death of a relative eleven years ago. Sammie Nelson Jr, 26, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week on fives counts of attempted first-degree murder and eleven additional felonies. Police […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One dead in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Man charged in Olive Branch with assault

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police responded to a disturbance call and found an automobile accident as well as a man who told them he had been assaulted. OBPD responded around 6:30 p.m. on November 28 on the 7700 block of Highway 178 and found a man who had been involved in a vehicle […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Two injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in Whitehaven and found two people injured on Saturday. Police responded to the call on the 1000 block of Chambliss in Whitehaven. When they arrived on the scene, they found out that both victims were transported to Methodist South for treatment. One person was listed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis in late October. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

Overnight shooting in McNairy Co. leaves one dead

MCNAIRY CO. Tenn. —Overnight shooting leaves one dead. Around 11 am Saturday morning, we received a viewer tip of a possible shooting in McNairy County. McNairy County Sheriff, Guy Buck, confirmed the shooting occurred at around midnight Friday at 341 Pickins Drive in McNairy County, right outside of Adamsville.
MCNAIRY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Gunman wanted after shots fired in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after they said he fired shots at people while inside a gas station, striking one person. Police responded to a shooting call on the 600 block of Shelby Drive on December 1 and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for suspect in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned new details about a deadly shooting in South Memphis as MPD has identified the alleged gunman, and they need your help to find him. Bullet holes scar the door at Rosewood Market in South Memphis, reminders of the tragedy that unfolded. Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, Memphis Police responded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Bradford murder suspects still at large

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas has confirmed that three individuals have been charged in connection with a robbery that killed one individual and seriously wounded another in Bradford Wednesday morning. Investigators have charged Amanda Nicole Cathey, 33, of Trenton, Tyler Blake Pierce, 28, of Milan, and Johnny Dale Yarbrough, Jr.,...
BRADFORD, TN
WREG

Fatal house fire reported in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

JPD: Man shot at Alpine Cove near Rich Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a 21-year-old man was shot on Friday. The department reports that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at Alpine Cove near Rich Street in east Jackson. When officers arrived, they found a Jackson man who had been shot. He was taken...
JACKSON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County D.A.'s Justice Review Unit ready to investigate wrongful convictions and sentences

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s new Justice Review Unit officially launched Thursday and is now accepting applications to investigate possible wrongful convictions and sentences. District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement outside the National Civil Rights Museum, where he also introduced JRU Chief Lorna McClusky...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Suspected South Bluffs burglar arrested after homeowner follows him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a South Bluffs resident became concerned Tuesday when a live feed from his home showed a stranger in a red jacket on his front porch trying to get inside. Officers said with the homeowner’s help, they were able to arrest the would-be burglar nearby on GE Patterson. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN

