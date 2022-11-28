Read full article on original website
thevidorian.com
Missing Vidor Teen
The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years of age. Hair: Brown. Clothing: unknown. Transportation: last seen riding...
kjas.com
Jimmy Glenn Wilson
Mr. Jimmie Glenn Wilson of Broaddus, Texas, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his residence at the age of 76 years, 11 months, 2 days. He was. born December 31, 1945, in Canton, North Carolina. Jimmie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. he worked as a pipe welder...
kjas.com
Girtha Bronson
Mrs. Girtha Bronson a resident of Fort Worth, Texas formally of Jasper, Texas went home to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, November 20, 2022. A visitation for Mrs. Bronson will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service at 1:00 P.M. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 446 FM 777, Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery located at 661-699 Live Oak Lane, Jasper, Texas.
ktalnews.com
‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
kjas.com
Pete Gary
A Celebration of Pete Gary’s Life, age 86, of Jasper, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas with burial following at Old Magnolia Cemetery in the Holly Springs Community, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at the funeral home.
kjas.com
Jean Steptoe
Jean Steptoe, who served the citizens of San Augustine County as District Clerk for several years, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her residence in the Norwood community of San Augustine County. She was born July 25, 1946, in Panola County, Texas. Her parents were Oddie Ree and...
kjas.com
She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police
Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
kjas.com
Villa Dean “Brownie” Spurlock
Villa Dean “Brownie” Spurlock, 80, of Colmesneil, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin, Texas. Visitation will begin 1 p.m. until service 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Katy Baptist Church in Colmesneil with burial to follow at Ebenezer Cemetery near Colmesneil. Officiating will be Brother Bubba Sheffield.
Deputies arrest three people in Beaumont following string of auto burglaries in Jefferson County
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies arrested three people in Beaumont following a series of recent auto burglaries. The arrests took place Friday around 2:30 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives and SWAT searched a residence in the 8600 block of Phelan Boulevard. The search was in connection with...
kjas.com
Judy Eileen Odom
Judy Eileen Odom, 79, of Woodville, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 beginning 1p.m. until service time 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church. Officiating will be Father Ron Foshage. Serving as pallbearers will be Mercer Nessour, Darwin Davis, Mike Marshall, Cory LeBlanc, Dakotah Marshall, Josh Theis, and Brice Carroll. Honorary pallbearers will be Kolyer Marshall and Parker Odom.
kalb.com
2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
Lake Charles American Press
12/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, 703 14th St. — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Travis Wayne Sellars, 44, 1333 Caldwell Drive, Sulphur — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $5,500. Larry Dean Wilmore,...
KPLC TV
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
KPLC TV
Family of shooting suspect speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’
When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
kjas.com
Keith Ray Moak
Keith Ray Moak, 83 of Kirbyville passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 2 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home with burial at Trout Creek Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 pm prior to service. Born August 12, 1939...
kjas.com
Charlotte Sue Ingle
Charlotte Sue Ingle, 78 of Call passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. She was born November 11, 1944 to Marcus Shelton and Gladys (Kopecky) in Houston and had lived in Call the past 30 years. She is survived by her children, Shelley Ingle of...
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles Police wrap up Oct. 7 fatal shooting investigation
Lake Charles Police detectives have concluded their investigation into the deaths of three Lake Charles residents at a home in the 1800 block of 7th St. on Thursday, Oct. 13 and determined the subject responsible for the slayings of Sandra and Lee Ardoin was their son, 31-year-old Christopher L. Ardoin.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire
Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire. Leesville, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 1, 2022, that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 12:10 a.m., deputies helped Leesville Police Department officers and Leesville Fire Department firefighters at a residential fire in the area of East North Street.
osoblanco.org
Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained
