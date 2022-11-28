HS girls’ hoops roundup: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious becomes school’s all-time leading scorer

Read full article on original website
Countdown to tipoff: Executive Education boys basketball would like more than just another district banner
In comparison to many other schools that have been around much longer, Executive Education Academy doesn’t have a lot of banners hanging in its relatively new gymnasium. But what stands out on the north wall of the gym are four District 11 boys basketball banners, all lined up in a row. The Raptors are 4-for-4 in winning district titles since the boys basketball program began in 2018-19. The ...
Inside Nova
Nov. 30 high school basketball roundup: Tey Barbour has record scoring night for Osbourn
OSBOURN 85, MANASSAS PARK 31: Tey Barbour set a school record Wednesday night when he tallied 46 points in the Eagles’ non-district win on the road. The Osbourn junior was 20 of 30 from the field overall (17 of 18 for 2-point baskets and 3 of 12 for 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 for free-throws. The Division I recruit also added nine rebounds and four assists as the Eagles improved to 1-1.
HS football: 29 gridders will represent Staten Island schools in Wednesday’s CHSFL All-Star Senior Bowl
Twenty-nine seniors from Staten Island’s four CHSFL schools will play their final high school football game on Wednesday (tonight). The Island contingent will represent New York City’s squad when it meets Long Island in the annual All-Star Senior Bowl at the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, L.I. Kickoff...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Abington (Girls)
Sean McBryan (@SeanMcBryan) (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.
Prep Basketball: Mount View pulls plug on basketball season
Mount View head coach Gary Brown confirmed to Lootpress Wednesday morning that the school would not field a boys basketball team this season. Brown, who had six players come out to play this season, had mulled the idea of whether or not to field a team for several days before ultimately making the call.
Girls high school basketball: Latson’s 29 points lift Scott
Freshman Jade Latson scored 29 points as visiting Scott topped Woodward 63-30 in a City League girls basketball game Wednesday. Torrianna Johnson had 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 City). Rakashia Hall put in 10 points for the Polar Bears (1-1, 0-1). ROGERS 77, WAITE 3
HS Sports Notebook: Petrides wrestlers pin Leon Goldstein, 62-10
Petrides registered five pins en route to a 62-10 PSAL victory over Leon Goldstein in the Panthers’ season-opener Thursday at home. Mike Mariano, Sead Kraja, Brandon Munoz, Lorenzo Lamattina and Josiah Maye had the pins for the Panthers, who compete in the Brooklyn/Manhattan and Staten Island A division. Freshman...
Youth sports results are back on SILive.com: Here’s how coaches can report their team’s scores
For decades, no paper in America covered youth recreation sports like the Staten Island Advance (and then later SILive.com). From bowling scores to baseball to softball to ice hockey to basketball and every sport in between, the Advance reported most everything local coaches reported to the paper on a daily basis.
