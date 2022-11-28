Read full article on original website
You'll Have to Win Some Honor Battles to Get Kingambit in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
The newest generation of Pokémon has so many creative characters to add to your team. While fans fawned over some of the early reveals, like Lechonk, before the title's release, there are plenty of other Pokémon players have been drawn to as they work through Scarlet and Violet.
‘Love Without Borders’ Takes Us All Over the World! Where Was It Filmed? (SPOILERS)
This article contains spoilers for Love Without Borders. What if you were told that your soulmate is halfway across the world? Would you drop everything and risk it all to meet them? Well, that is the question that Bravo's Love Without Borders is asking five single Americans. From the producers...
Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts Are Engaged — How Old Are the TikTok Stars?
Fans of Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts are celebrating the news that the two of them recently got engaged. The couple posted the announcement on their TikTok page on Nov. 29, and the comments are filled with people offering their congratulations on the news. Even as fans were eager to offer their thoughts on the engagement, though, some also had some questions about how old Taylor and Sophia are.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Officially Introduces Rocket's One True Love
"It's time to face the music." On Dec. 1, 2022, Marvel Studios debuted the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and boy, are we not ready to say goodbye to our favorite intergalactic bunch of a-holes. The footage showcases the end of an era, teasing the typical MCU action sequences and hinting at several heartbreaking moments that will leave audiences sobbing in their seats.
Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale
After 11 seasons and hundreds of renovations, Flip or Flop officially ended on HGTV. The series launched famous exes Christina Haack, and Tarek El Moussa’s careers as fans followed their journey from an average married couple and creative partners to their high-profile 2018 divorce. Despite their split, they decided to send the show off just how they started it: together.
There Is One Major Connection Between '1899' and 'Dark'
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Dark and 1899. When a new Netflix series comes our way, there’s nothing more thrilling than speculating about how it's connected to the grander world. Is it based in reality? Or is it connected to any other shows in its universe? As it so happens, 1899, Netflix’s newest historical science-fiction series, shares its creators with the 2017 German series Dark.
What Happened to Peach the Dog? Streamer Julien Solomita Provides an Update
Influencers — especially Twitch streamers — tend to live their whole lives beholden to a streaming schedule or regular content creation. Whether they're promoting a brand, playing the latest games, or even chatting with friends both on and off-stream, it's not uncommon for these internet personalities to reach some form of reality TV status in going live with their lives. For some, it works to highlight real-life relationship drama and scandal. For others, we can get a glimpse into their pets.
'Below Deck Adventure's Oriana Schneps Spills the Details on Meeting Her Boyfriend Onboard! (EXCLUSIVE)
Yachting ain’t easy — just ask the cast of the Bravo spinoff series Below Deck Adventure. The series follows the brave crew aboard the Mercury, the mega-yacht headed up by Captain Kerry Titheradge. This season sees Captain Kerry and his loyal band of boatmen show guests a little...
Do You Need to Watch the 'Willow' Movie Before Watching the Disney Plus Series?
In 1988, the world was introduced to Willow (Warwick Davis), a farmer/magician in training tasked with keeping a baby princess from being harmed by the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) and saving the world in the process. Willow finds himself helping a group of travelers again in the brand new...
So ... What's Your Sign? Let's Talk Wednesday Addams's Zodiac Sign
Besides being creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, pigtailed Addams Family member Wednesday is loyal, pessimistic, reluctantly kind, conniving, sarcastic, and, of course, full of woe. She's a nuanced character to say the least. Article continues below advertisement. Created by artist Charles "Chas" Addams in 1938, the iconic goth character...
