Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
The List

Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
The List

Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over

King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
E! News

Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet

Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
Woman and Home

Kate Middleton's new outfits 'rule' from the Palace amid 'frustration'

Specific details of Kate Middleton's outfits will reportedly no longer be shared by Kensington Palace staff. It has been claimed that specific details of Kate Middleton's outfits will no longer be 'confirmed' by Kensington Palace staff. The decision is reportedly being made in order to maintain attention on the Princess...
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.

