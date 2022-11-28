Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WDAM-TV
MEMA issues initial severe weather damage update
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - Early numbers provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency say two people were injured and 47 homes damaged statewide in the severe weather of Nov. 29-29. MEMA is working with counties to assess damage from the storms earlier this week, with reports of homes damaged, trees downed and power outages because of straight-line winds and tornadoes.]
Two injured during severe storms in Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during the severe weather event on November 29-30, 2022. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported the storms caused damage to homes, knocked down trees and caused power outages. Two injuries that happened in Pike County have been reported […]
One injury confirmed during Tuesday’s tornadoes
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather and multiple tornadoes on November 29-30, 2022. Initially, the agency reported that Pike County had two injuries, which have now been confirmed to be only one. Statewide, counties have reported 66 homes have been damaged. The […]
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Mississippi bridge washed out by heavy rainfall
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 Your Morning News, viewers took a look at a Mississippi bridge that was washed out by water from severe weather this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. For more details, watch the clip above.
2 dead after storms sweep South
At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
WLBT
NOW: Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain are likely for many areas of Mississippi Tuesday as a strong storm system enters the area. These afternoon and evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms that could be intense. Here’s an active list of...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?
Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
southernthing.com
5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas
This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group
The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital – received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
Mississippi Insight for Nov. 27, 2022: Mississippi’s Hospitals in Crisis
Mississippi. And more and more of our neighbors face the prospect of their communities becoming healthcare deserts. We learn more with testimony from a hearing by the state's Senate Public Health Committee.
WLBT
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
17 players win more than $540,000 in 2nd Chance drawing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventeen players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $544,500 from Friday’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery. The December 2 drawing included 17 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter: $100,000: won from a $5 Extreme Green scratch-off game […]
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with mayhem after police said he bit off another man's nose in an argument over golf
Bay St. Louis Police Department said when officers found the victim with ""with a disfiguring facial injury."
WAPT
Those lost to violence remembered by families during touching holiday ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. — A special holiday ceremony was held Thursday to remember crime victims across Mississippi. The Mississippi Attorney General's Office carried on with a touching tradition that allows families of those lost to violence to hang an ornament on the Christmas tree. The ceremony at the Sillers Building...
Comments / 0