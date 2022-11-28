During the late night hours of November 30th and into the morning hours of December 1st, the Clovis Police Department received several reports of vehicles that had been broken into. The Clovis Police Department took numerous vehicle burglary reports from various businesses and hotels along Mabry Drive and on North Prince Street. In two of the vehicles that were broken into, the victims reported firearms stolen.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO