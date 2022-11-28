Read full article on original website
New Mexico parents upset after coach allegedly told students about sin, burning in afterlife
Superintendent Keith Durham said he can not "speak on personnel issues" in response to commenting on the incident.
KFDA
Clovis commissioners table measure that would create a sanctuary for unborn
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis City Commissioners tabled a measure last night that would create a sanctuary city for unborn. The Eastern New Mexico News said votes were tied on the proposed anti-abortion ordinance until Mayor Mike Morris voted to keep the ordinance tabled. Since the ordinance was tabled,...
Eastern New Mexico University names new Chancellor
PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University said in a news release that it has named a new Chancellor for the ENMU system. Dr. James N. Johnston was appointed to the role by the board of regents on Tuesday. “I am truly honored to join the ENMU family. From the beginning of the search […]
yournewsnm.com
CLOVIS PD REMINDS RESIDENTS TO TAKE PERCAUTIONS AFTER STRING OF VEHICLE BREAK INS
During the late night hours of November 30th and into the morning hours of December 1st, the Clovis Police Department received several reports of vehicles that had been broken into. The Clovis Police Department took numerous vehicle burglary reports from various businesses and hotels along Mabry Drive and on North Prince Street. In two of the vehicles that were broken into, the victims reported firearms stolen.
Head-on collision near Springlake leaves 2 dead, including Hereford resident
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month. DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia […]
KFDA
