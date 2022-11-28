Read full article on original website
Phyllis J. Crooker
Phyllis J. Crooker, age 78 , passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Phyllis was born April 17, 1944 to the late George and M. Marion (Miner) Moyer. She was a 1962 graduate of St. Peter’s High school in Mansfield. Phyllis was always the life of the party, even the last few years at Crestwood. She had an infectious personality and made everyone laugh.
Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling is Ohio's Mr. Football
COLUMBUS -- Akron Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling has been selected Ohio's Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He is the 36th winner of the award and led his team into the OHSAA Division II state championship game Thursday night against Toledo Central Catholic.
Paul Edward Crider
Paul Edward Crider, 95, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday November 29th, 2022, surrounded by family. Paul grew up in Brinkhaven Ohio and was 4th of 8 children. Paul enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 to bravely fight for his country in World War II. After returning home from the war Paul fell in love with and married Kathryn Johnson. Paul and Kathryn went on to be married for 67 years until her passing in 2020.
Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
John "Jack" Vesper
John “Jack” Vesper, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at The Good Shepherd in Ashland, Ohio, after battling Parkinson’s disease and ultimately dementia. He was 79 years old. Jack was born February 19, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Jack and Irene (Davis) Vesper.
Ricky G. Trent
Ricky G. Trent, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Riverside Hospital, Columbus. Ricky was born October 10, 1953, in South Bend, Indiana, to Harlan and June (Frick) Trent. He married the love of his life, Anna (Shelton) Trent, on March 11, 1978, and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. Ricky was employed for over 23 years at Newman Technology. He enjoyed watching Nascar, football, basketball, baseball, and going to dirt track racing.
Warsaw River View nips Coshocton in taut scare
Warsaw River View edged Coshocton 54-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Warsaw River View and Coshocton faced off on January 26, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School. For more, click here.
Massillon Perry nips North Canton Hoover in taut scare
Massillon Perry didn't flinch, finally repelling North Canton Hoover 44-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on February 2, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: Lima Senior earns tough verdict over Oregon Clay
Lima Senior topped Oregon Clay 44-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. The last time Oregon Clay and Lima Senior played in a 49-38 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Needlepoint: Mogadore Field sews up Lodi Cloverleaf in slim triumph
Mogadore Field weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-41 victory against Lodi Cloverleaf during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on January 13, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Dresden Tri-Valley on top of New Concord John Glenn
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Dresden Tri-Valley nipped New Concord John Glenn 49-48 on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 17-13 lead over New Concord John Glenn.
Akron Hoban pays the price for Toledo Central Catholic's fast start
Akron Hoban wouldn't go away, but Toledo Central Catholic's early lead eventually stood up for a 28-21 verdict at Akron Hoban High on December 1 in Ohio football action. Toledo Central Catholic moved in front of Akron Hoban 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Strongsville engineers impressive victory over Mentor
Strongsville's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-43 win over Mentor in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. The first quarter gave Strongsville a 19-16 lead over Mentor.
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member
ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
Police say 'no active threat' behind Mansfield Senior lockdown
MANSFIELD — Mansfield police say there was no active threat behind the lockdown of Mansfield Middle School and Mansfield Senior High School Friday morning.
Downtown Nutrition & Haring Realty to sponsor Rubies’ December fundraiser
MANSFIELD -- Every $1 makes a difference for Rubies Women’s Group. Rubies founder and executive director Candace Watson said donations help survivors of human trafficking and addiction find stable housing and jobs.
Richland Gives raises more than $500,000 for local nonprofits
MANSFIELD — A total of 1,802 donors helped the Richland County Foundation meet its goal on Giving Tuesday. Richland County Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Maura Teynor said the foundation's goal was to increase the number of individual donors from last year's 1,290 unique donors. GALLERY: Richland Gives 2022. The...
Richland Public Health reports local measles case
MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health confirmed an active case of the measles in Richland County this week, it reported on Friday morning. A person with the measles visited the Richland Mall on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health department stated.
GALLERY: Madison 58, Clear Fork 42
Madison beat Clear Fork 58-42 in boys basketball action Tuesday at Madison. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Wayne County rape crisis center awarded $223K grant from latest round of funding
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that several organizations, including one based in Wayne County, will receive $4.8 million in grants to support rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs across the state. Wooster-based OneEighty Inc. is one of the 25 rape crisis centers and survivor service...
