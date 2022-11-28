Paul Edward Crider, 95, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday November 29th, 2022, surrounded by family. Paul grew up in Brinkhaven Ohio and was 4th of 8 children. Paul enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 to bravely fight for his country in World War II. After returning home from the war Paul fell in love with and married Kathryn Johnson. Paul and Kathryn went on to be married for 67 years until her passing in 2020.

