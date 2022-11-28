Read full article on original website
Paul Edward Crider
Paul Edward Crider, 95, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday November 29th, 2022, surrounded by family. Paul grew up in Brinkhaven Ohio and was 4th of 8 children. Paul enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 to bravely fight for his country in World War II. After returning home from the war Paul fell in love with and married Kathryn Johnson. Paul and Kathryn went on to be married for 67 years until her passing in 2020.
Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
Over and out: Elmore Woodmore punches through Millbury Lake
Elmore Woodmore controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-16 win against Millbury Lake in Ohio girls basketball on December 1. Last season, Millbury Lake and Elmore Woodmore faced off on January 18, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ricky G. Trent
Ricky G. Trent, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Riverside Hospital, Columbus. Ricky was born October 10, 1953, in South Bend, Indiana, to Harlan and June (Frick) Trent. He married the love of his life, Anna (Shelton) Trent, on March 11, 1978, and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. Ricky was employed for over 23 years at Newman Technology. He enjoyed watching Nascar, football, basketball, baseball, and going to dirt track racing.
Warsaw River View nips Coshocton in taut scare
Warsaw River View edged Coshocton 54-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Warsaw River View and Coshocton faced off on January 26, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School. For more, click here.
Findlay Liberty-Benton mauls Van Buren in strong effort
Findlay Liberty-Benton lit up the scoreboard on December 1 to propel past Van Buren for a 59-20 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Van Buren played in a 54-27 game on February 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Oak Hill Cottage announces additional nighttime tours
MANSFIELD -- Oak Hill Cottage will welcome its former residents home for one night only during its Ghosts of Christmas Past open house on Saturday, Dec. 2. The annual event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience and imagine what life was like for the residents of Mansfield’s own Gothic mansion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Razor thin: Lima Senior earns tough verdict over Oregon Clay
Lima Senior topped Oregon Clay 44-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. The last time Oregon Clay and Lima Senior played in a 49-38 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Needlepoint: Mogadore Field sews up Lodi Cloverleaf in slim triumph
Mogadore Field weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-41 victory against Lodi Cloverleaf during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on January 13, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
Galloway Westland comes up short in matchup with Columbus Whetstone
Columbus Whetstone collected a solid win over Galloway Westland in a 79-68 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 1. Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Galloway Westland squared off with December 13, 2021 at Columbus Whetstone High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales takes victory lap past Columbus Northland
Columbus St. Francis DeSales stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 50-26 win over Columbus Northland in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Northland faced off on February 11, 2021 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School. For more, click here.
YMCA reaches agreement to keep SilverSneakers program
MANSFIELD — The YMCA of North Central Ohio will continue offering SilverSneakers memberships at its Mansfield and Shelby locations through 2025, CEO Cristen Gilbert announced Wednesday afternoon. "I’m please to let you know that the YMCA of North Central Ohio and Tivity have come to an agreement on a...
Pickerington Central makes Reynoldsburg walk the plank
Pickerington Central rolled past Reynoldsburg for a comfortable 67-36 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Reynoldsburg and Pickerington Central played in a 56-53 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
Shelby Foundation providing $10,000 matching dollars this holiday season
SHELBY — The holiday season is once again upon us. This is a time for food, friends, family, and, as we saw on Giving Tuesday, community generosity. This year, The Shelby Foundation is offering a unique way to help those in need by providing an opportunity to give the gift of hygiene kits, coats, and/or food.
Downtown Nutrition & Haring Realty to sponsor Rubies’ December fundraiser
MANSFIELD -- Every $1 makes a difference for Rubies Women’s Group. Rubies founder and executive director Candace Watson said donations help survivors of human trafficking and addiction find stable housing and jobs.
Strongsville engineers impressive victory over Mentor
Strongsville's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-43 win over Mentor in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. The first quarter gave Strongsville a 19-16 lead over Mentor.
Evergreen Bookshop to host used books sale Dec. 2 & 3
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale on Friday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Preview Sale will be held for Friends of...
Sycamore Mohawk hits the gas after slow start to blow past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Sycamore Mohawk fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Bascom Hopewell-Loudon during a 63-38 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon authored a promising start, taking an 18-16 advantage over Sycamore Mohawk at the end of the first quarter.
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member
ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
Fostoria comes to play in easy win over Genoa Area
Fostoria put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Genoa Area for a 64-18 victory at Fostoria High on December 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Fostoria jumped in front of Genoa Area 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
