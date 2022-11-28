ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford football at crossroads after David Shaw steps down

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2jdG_0jQGhjW600

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:01

STANFORD — David Shaw helped build Stanford into a physical powerhouse that was one of the top college football programs in the nation last decade.

Shaw now believes a new coach will be best positioned to return the Cardinal to that level, leading to his decision to step down after a 16-year run on The Farm, including the last 12 as the head coach who won the most games in school history.

"It's time. It's time for me to step away. Time for Stanford to find that next person to lead," Shaw said at a news conference Monday, two days after announcing his decision following a season-ending loss to BYU .

"I hope the next person beats (our accomplishments). I really do. ... We've got a lot of great young people here, a lot of recruits I know are waiting to see what's going to happen. But this place is special. This place is magical and I can't wait for Stanford to be on top again."

But pulling off a similar turnaround to the one that started when Shaw was an assistant on Jim Harbaugh's first staff in 2007 and then built on as head coach starting in 2011 could be even more difficult now.

The Cardinal are 14-28 over the last four seasons as the program has struggled to keep up in a rapidly changing college football landscape with players transferring more freely and earning money for name, image, and likeness.

"Stanford can be successful in football on the national stage and has done it before, and we'll do it again," athletic director Bernard Muir said.

Muir said the university remains committed to fielding a top-flight football program on par with its dozens of other teams that consistently compete for national championships.

Muir said the administration is figuring out how it can utilize NIL and the transfer portal to help in that regard without violating Stanford's principles.

"We know others are a little more aggressive in that space right now, and we just have to find what is the right fit for Stanford," Muir said. "Striking the appropriate balance is important. As it relates to the transfer portal. I think we can dabble in it. We're not going to build an entire roster from transfers. That's not Stanford."

While many of Stanford's rivals have had success by bringing in several transfers each year, the Cardinal had only one on the roster this year in defensive back Patrick Fields.

Stanford lost two undergraduate transfers this year in running backs Austin Jones (Southern California) and Nathaniel Peat (Missouri) and finished the season with converted safety Mitch Leigber as the only healthy running back.

Shaw said adding only five key transfers could be the difference in success and the struggles Stanford had this year.

"Add a few more to certain positions and that changes the fortunes of the football team," he said. "I think that this next group is going to have that opportunity to really take where we are now and build a winning program."

The Cardinal had a winning program not too long ago. Harbaugh took over a one-win team from 2006 and went 12-1 and finished fourth in the nation in his final season in 2010.

Shaw built on from there with a physical style dubbed "Intellectual Brutality" and finished his tenure with a 96-54 record.

In his first five seasons in charge, Stanford was tied for the sixth most wins in the nation, went to three Rose Bowls and went to another BCS game by dominating in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

That began to deteriorate in recent years and then bottomed out in the last two when an injury-depleted roster posted back-to-back nine-loss seasons for the first time in school history.

The Cardinal ranked near the bottom in the nation in both run offense and defense as their days of physically imposing their will on the opposition were long in the past.

"This team's not that far away," Shaw said. "We had a lot of injuries this year. If any of our top three running backs were healthy, I think we're getting ready for a bowl game right now. I truly believe that."

Shaw was clear that he is not retiring from coaching but has no immediate plans to look for another job. He has worked in the past on the NFL Network's draft coverage and could do more television work while also recharging and spending more time with family.

Muir now is in charge of his first search for a football coach since being hired at Stanford in 2012 before the start of Shaw's second season.

Muir said the search has started but will be deliberate.

"There's not a set list of criteria other than we want to have somebody that values the balance between athletics and academics, which is really important at this place," he said. "Do it with integrity, which is what David did for 12 years here as head coach. We want to grow and allow our program to continue to thrive and compete at a national level. So that's what we're looking for. I do believe, based on the interest thus far, we're going to be able to find that."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Baltimore Ravens OC Roman speaking to Stanford about coaching position

STANFORD (CBS SF/AP) — Greg Roman, offensive coordinator for the Ravens and former OC for the San Francisco 49ers, reportedly talked with Stanford about its coaching vacancy recently.Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Wednesday. Stanford is in the market for a new coach after David Shaw stepped down."Greg talked to me. He said that there had been some contact there. I think it's very preliminary right now, and that's where it's at," Harbaugh said. "When you have really great coaches, they're going to have opportunities, and we always try to encourage that and support that any way we can."Roman is in his fourth season as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. He was an assistant at Stanford for two seasons from 2009-10 under Harbaugh's brother Jim, and later joined him to become OC of the San Francisco 49ers in 2010..When asked how he might handle losing a coordinator, possibly during the season, John Harbaugh indicated it wasn't something that was likely to happen imminently."We'll just cross that bridge when we get there," he said. "I think we're pretty far from that at this point."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Warriors, 116-113

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night in the first meeting of last season's Western Conference finalists.The fourth quarter had plenty of playoff intensity as the Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak, their longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd.The Warriors, who beat the Mavericks in five games last spring on their way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to their season.Stephen Curry scored 32 points for Golden State, including a quick-draw 3-pointer over Maxi Kleber for a 110-108 lead, but Dallas responded by scoring the next five points to go ahead for good.Doncic also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 51st career triple-double.
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

Livermore school custodian takes care of business while watching USA-Iran World Cup match

LIVERMORE -- With the high-stakes USA World Cup match against Iran on during school hours, Granada High School custodian and campus supervisor Rick Gutierrez was among those doing some multi-tasking Tuesday. Gutierrez loves his students, the students love him, and he loves sports. On Tuesday, while he was watching over the students on campus, he was also watching Team USA on his phone."It's Iran versus USA and it is ten minutes into the first half," Gutierrez updated. Phones are usually tucked away during school hours, but not during the biggest USA men's soccer match in eight years"That's what I am doing," he...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

University of California reaches tentative agreement with postdocs, academic researchers

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – Following a contract dispute that sent the workers to the picket lines, postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers at the University of California reached a tentative agreement with university officials, according to a statement Tuesday by the union representing the workers. Scholars and researchers have been striking for 15 days and will remain on strike until the agreement is final and in sympathy with student researchers and employees who are also seeking an agreement.   Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers reached an agreement on key issues such as wage increases, officials with the union UAW Local 5810 said. The...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pop-up food pantry helps hundreds of San Francisco State students weekly

SAN FRANCISCO – Three days a week, a line forms on the basement floor of San Francisco State University where students show up for a pop-up food pantry. The pantry is free for any student who needs food, and the need is growing."We help at least 300 to 400 a week, but we are still getting an influx of students asking how they can sign up," said Tatiana Ramos, who is the interim-Senior Director of Productions who help operate the pantry, along with a team of student volunteers.Horace Montgomery, the Assistant Executive Director of Programs, started the program five years...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major delays on BART due to equipment problem near Milbrae station

MILLBRAE – BART officials report a major delay early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station. Caltrain is providing train service between Millbrae and downtown San Francisco, according to a tweet from BART at 5:38 a.m. SamTrans is providing bus service between Millbrae and Daly City.As of around 6:50 a.m., BART officials said they were in the process of restoring service between Millbrae and San Bruno. Both Caltrain and SamTrans are honoring BART fare into San Francisco.By 9:30 a.m., BART said the delays were reduced to around 10 minutes, but were still ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area LGBTQ community fears Rep. Greene's homophobic slur will lead to violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Far right Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's anti-LGBTQ slur on Twitter has struck fear in the Bay Area's LGBTQ community.State Senator Scott Wiener says he's watching his back, after the Georgia representative hurled an anti-LGBTQ slur at him on Twitter, calling him a "groomer." "When someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks me, in this case calls me a communist groomer, I do have to be more vigilant," he said.  The term groomer, which refers to adults who build relationships with children in an effort to abuse them, has been used by some on the far right against...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain strikes, kills person tresspassing on tracks in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lafayette lawmakers pass law requiring gun owners to lock up firearms

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF/BCN) -- The Lafayette City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night requiring city gun owners to keep firearms in a locked container or use a safety lock.          The council will make it official at the next council meeting with a second reading of the new ordinance, likely as part of the council consent calendar.Lafayette joins other Bay Area municipalities such as Antioch, Alameda, Berkeley, Dublin, Moraga, Oakland, Orinda, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Cruz, South San Francisco and Walnut Creek in requiring gun owners to keep their firearms locked up.The ordinance won't apply when...
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco officials question nonprofit's funding after audit

San Francisco (CBS SF/BCN) – A recent audit of the San Francisco non-profit the United Council of Human Services found the organization had violated city agreements related to the operation of its housing program, according to a statement from San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield. The report released Nov. 17 by the controller's office identified several issues with United Council of Human Service's operating procedures, including awarding housing to individuals who had not completed the eligibility process, among other issues.  "I have to express my deep concerns with the findings of this audit, and I urge city leadership to carefully consider the standards we need to uphold in the interest of all our residents," Rosenfield said in a statement. An audit in 2017 found similar problems, according to the controller, who said he would follow up in six months to determine the status of the organization. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF woman works to fight discrimination, build bridges in her community

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco woman is working both on the front lines and behind the scenes to fight discrimination and foster unity across a wide spectrum. Hala Hijazi creates ways to unite people who are different. Last week, she helped organize a Thanksgiving interfaith service at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in San Francisco and walked in the processional to "All Creatures of Our God and King" with other colleagues on the city's Interfaith Council. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UCSF study shows adults can reduce Alzheimer's risks with lifestyle changes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At a conference Wednesday afternoon, a UCSF researcher presented the results of a two-year study that found strong evidence that the risk factors for dementia can be reduced  up to 30% with a modified lifestyle.Dr. Kristine Yaffe, a professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Epidemiology, presented her findings from a two-year randomized pilot study of nearly 200 older adults at the annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in San Francisco. She told KPIX 5 that it's still a complex puzzle as to why some people get Alzheimer's Disease and others don't. That's why her team of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

DoorDash slashing 1,250 jobs, readjusting after pandemic hiring surge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – DoorDash is eliminating about 1,250 corporate jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, saying it hired too many people when delivery demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.CEO Tony Xu said in a message to employees Wednesday that the San Francisco-based company was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth."Most of our investments are paying off, and while we've always been disciplined in how we have managed our business and operational metrics, we were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth," Xu wrote. "That's...
CBS San Francisco

Narcan queen: SF performer aims to save lives with drag show

SAN FRANCISCO – The opioid crisis continues to hit hard, particularly in the LGBTQ community. A drag queen in San Francisco is on a mission to educate about harm reduction. Cary Escovedo can pinpoint the exact moment he knew he had to bring his dream to life.  "After the 2016 presidential election, I decided that I needed to do all the things that I wanted to do but didn't have the courage to do," he said. What he wanted to do was perform.  "As a drag queen I can wear this mask of this persona and it gives me the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Columbus Park homeless camper wants San Jose to return his belongings as promised

By Itay HodSAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At 46, Rudy Ortega never imagined he'd end up here. For the past seven years Ortega has lived at Columbus Park in San Jose, along with his two chihuahuas Boo Boo and Pokie Bear. Back in 2015, he was working as a property manager when, he says, a dispute with his landlord cost him his job and his home on the same day. He's been at the park ever since. Living between his RV and a van. "What I have here is what I've earned with my two hands dumpster diving for more than two and a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Biden nominates Berkeley lawyer for Northern California U.S. Attorney

BERKELEY – Private practice attorney Ismail Ramsey has been nominated to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.Ramsey is a founding partner of Ramsey and Ehrlich LLP, the Berkeley-based law firm where he has worked since 2006. He also served as an associate at San Francisco's Keker and Van Nest law firm from 1997 to 1999 and 2003 to 2005.He also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California between 1999 and 2003.Ramsey is one of two U.S. attorney nominees announced Tuesday by the White House."These individuals...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Business booms for Bay Area ski shop ahead of winter storm

KENTFIELD -- The upcoming storm is expected to drop anywhere from one to three feet of snow at the ski resorts, meaning many will be able to open in time for the holidays. For local ski shops, that means big business after some less than stellar years.Steve Thunen is one of the owners of Uli Seiler Ski Shop in Kentfield. Ever since this storm came into the forecast, they can barely keep up with all the added business."The minute the first snow hits, it's kind of like, oh my gosh, I've got to get all my gear ready, except there's...
KENTFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rain, gusty winds bearing down on Bay Area along with more cold temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more. The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Impending cold front prompts Bay Area freeze watch; Rain, gusty winds on the way

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, bringing frigid temperatures along with it.The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for parts of the North Bay and areas of Monterey and San Benito counties in effect Thursday night through Friday morning. Temperatures were expected to dip into the 20s along with low- and mid-30s in other parts of the Bay Area and Central Valley.Meanwhile, the weather service said most of the Bay Area will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E prepares for upcoming winter storm

SAN FRANCISCO - PG&E is stockpiling power equipment at its yards around Northern California in advance of a cold front that is expected to bring rain and wind to the region late Wednesday and into Thursday.Most of the Bay Area is expected to see at least an inch of rain by the end of Thursday, with some areas of the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties possibly seeing up to 3 inches, and wind speeds could reach 30-45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.As a result, PG&E is stockpiling power poles, power lines, transformers...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy