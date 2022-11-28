Read full article on original website
HONG KONG (AP) — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the ages of the victims or whether they had been fully vaccinated. China, where the virus first was detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, is the last major country trying to stop transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing. Concerns over vaccination rates are believed to figure prominently in the ruling Communist Party’s determination to stick to its hard-line strategy. While nine in 10 Chinese have been vaccinated, only 66% of people over 80 have gotten one shot while 40% have received a booster, according to the commission. It said 86% of people over 60 are vaccinated.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Climate change taken seriously by the world and the U.S.
Scientists, writers and environmental activists have been sounding a changing climate alert since 1997. Now, finally, world leaders are listening to the climate crisis alarm indicating that global warming is more harmful to life than the recent pandemic. As an imminent threat, COVID-19’s deadly impact demanded collaboration. “The global response to COVID-19 proves that we can rise to an emergency when the will is there” was a recent statement of David Wallace-Willis, author of “The Uninhabitable...
Germany's Scholz weathers shocks in turbulent first year
A war in his backyard, galloping economic crisis, and unhappy partners at home and abroad -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has weathered unprecedented shocks in his first year, while struggling to make a mark on the global stage. Scholz is "struggling to make his mark at the European level...
