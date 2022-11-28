ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Rising After Win Streak?

By Jeremy Brener
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpKpX_0jQGhcL100

The Houston Rockets are on their first win streak of the season. Can it continue this week?

The Houston Rockets are beginning to figure things out and no longer have the worst record in the NBA.

After defeating the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center over the weekend, the Rockets have won consecutive games for the first time since March 25-26, when the team visited the tanking Portland Trail Blazers who played without Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons.

The Rockets are also moving up in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings, jumping from No. 29 to 27.

"Houston had a long layoff before Friday’s game against Atlanta, and the extra rest was well worth it," SI writes . "The Rockets weathered an onslaught from Young and Murray and stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat the Hawks. Houston then scored a 13-point victory against the Thunder the next night, its largest win of the season. Four upcoming road games against the Nuggets (twice), Suns and Warriors might put an early end to this surprising winning streak."

This week will provide a much more challenging test for the Rockets as they embark on a four-game road trip against some of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Rockets face the Denver Nuggets tonight and Wednesday, visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday and play the next night in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Want even more Houston Rockets news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball

The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
516
Followers
621
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy