NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Rising After Win Streak?

The Houston Rockets are on their first win streak of the season. Can it continue this week?

The Houston Rockets are beginning to figure things out and no longer have the worst record in the NBA.

After defeating the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center over the weekend, the Rockets have won consecutive games for the first time since March 25-26, when the team visited the tanking Portland Trail Blazers who played without Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons.

The Rockets are also moving up in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings, jumping from No. 29 to 27.

"Houston had a long layoff before Friday’s game against Atlanta, and the extra rest was well worth it," SI writes . "The Rockets weathered an onslaught from Young and Murray and stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat the Hawks. Houston then scored a 13-point victory against the Thunder the next night, its largest win of the season. Four upcoming road games against the Nuggets (twice), Suns and Warriors might put an early end to this surprising winning streak."

This week will provide a much more challenging test for the Rockets as they embark on a four-game road trip against some of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Rockets face the Denver Nuggets tonight and Wednesday, visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday and play the next night in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Want even more Houston Rockets news? Check out the Si.com team page here