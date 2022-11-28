Stephen J. Chant, 68, of South Burlington, died suddenly Nov. 29, after achieving a second remission of lymphoma in May, fighting hard to live and love his wife and family. Besides being a loving husband, an unconventional dad, and an enthusiastic grandfather, Steve was an artist, a writer, an avid reader, a lover of rock ‘n’ roll, and all things printed. He was creative, inquisitive, a master of trivia, and a rebel at heart. Known to have the biggest laugh in the room, he was also the wittiest, funniest, and smartest.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO