Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VTDigger
Howard Center receives contribution from Jericho residents, Catch 22
Burlington, VT—On 11.22.22, Jericho residents Gail and Tim McKenna made a generous contribution of $3,333 to Howard Center from their CATCH 22 Flag Football fundraiser. 2022 marks their eighth consecutive year of giving to Howard Center. Their donation amount and giving date represent important numbers in their lives. The contribution will support Howard Center’s critical work in the community that helps individuals and families with mental health, substance use, and developmental services.
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
VTDigger
Vermont Federal Credit Union elects Board of Directors at 69th annual meeting
South Burlington, VT – On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, members joined Vermont Federal Credit Union leadership and staff via Zoom Webinar to celebrate the past year's success and elect members to the Board of Directors. Nominees Joseph Finnigan, Ethan Hutchins and Michael Costa were elected to the Credit Union's...
Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder to step down
His departure is effective January 1, 2023 — his 60th birthday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder to step down.
Thousands more Vermonters eligible for health insurance savings this year
A new federal rule expands access to Vermont Health Connect premium subsidies to family members of workers with employer-based insurance, and higher income eligibility for subsidies has been extended through 2025. Read the story on VTDigger here: Thousands more Vermonters eligible for health insurance savings this year.
Vermont property tax rates slated to rise despite ‘sizable’ education fund surplus
A nearly $64 million surplus in the state’s education fund is not expected to forestall increasing tax rates, caused by rising property values and school spending. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont property tax rates slated to rise despite ‘sizable’ education fund surplus.
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
VTDigger
Question about candidate and free speech
Front Porch Forum chief of staff Jason Van Driesche is running for Burlington City Council, on the ideas that "everyone deserves to be heard" and being "committed to listening to the whole community." I'm concerned that South District voters won't know how or why Mr. Van Driesche's words don't match...
Is VTDigger worth $5 to you?
Less than 2% of our readers are supporting members. Can you chip in to keep VTDigger strong? Read the story on VTDigger here: Is VTDigger worth $5 to you?.
VTDigger
Neighbors appeal Woodstock clearcutting decision to environmental court
Frustrated by four acres of clearcutting they allege violated Woodstock’s zoning regulations, neighbors appealed the decision to the state environmental court on Thursday. The clearcutting began on Rabbit Hill Way near Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in May, according to neighbors Howard Krum and Mary Margaret Sloan. Although a permit was issued in June by the town’s zoning administrator, the neighbors allege it was not properly posted and that it should have required conditional approval from the town’s development review board.
VTDigger
Stephen Chant, family man, book lover, artist, explorer
Stephen J. Chant, 68, of South Burlington, died suddenly Nov. 29, after achieving a second remission of lymphoma in May, fighting hard to live and love his wife and family. Besides being a loving husband, an unconventional dad, and an enthusiastic grandfather, Steve was an artist, a writer, an avid reader, a lover of rock ‘n’ roll, and all things printed. He was creative, inquisitive, a master of trivia, and a rebel at heart. Known to have the biggest laugh in the room, he was also the wittiest, funniest, and smartest.
Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs
The Lebanon-based organization saw a $22.1 million loss, less than 1%, on a $2.9 billion operating budget in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs.
VTDigger
Incentivize homeownership, not debt-serfdom
Now is the time to redefine “affordable housing” to mean affordable homeownership. It is encouraging to see the Legislature show some willingness to tackle the housing crisis. Incentivizing those who hoard housing to sell vacant second (third, fourth) homes is an excellent start to solving the current crisis...
Williston-based insurance tech startup Polly lays off 47 employees
The company, which sells insurance through car dealerships, is cutting about 15% of its workforce. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston-based insurance tech startup Polly lays off 47 employees.
Brenna Galdenzi: Again, Fish & Wildlife unwilling to look at the cruelties of trapping
The majority of Vermonters want better protections for wildlife. They don't want animals like bobcats and otters trapped merely for recreation and for fur — Fish & Wildlife's own recent survey proves this. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brenna Galdenzi: Again, Fish & Wildlife unwilling to look at the cruelties of trapping.
Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire
Listservs have been abuzz, an ad-hoc group has been formed, and a letter circulating between the two communities to call for halting the closure has garnered more than 500 signatures. But the state of New Hampshire already has the $11 million project under contract. Read the story on VTDigger here: Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire.
Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site
Joe Handy, of the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group, said he didn’t know if the church would be demolished. “We’re going through that right now,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site.
Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking
Gordon St. Hilaire was in Chittenden County court Thursday to face charges that he vandalized an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on multiple occasions beginning in October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking.
Swanton man gets 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting
James Mulholland, then 22, was accused of firing 11 shots at Kyle Labelle, 32, following a dispute over petting a dog. Read the story on VTDigger here: Swanton man gets 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting.
66-year-old man fatally shot at house in Eden
Thursday night’s shooting appears to be targeted, Vermont State Police said. No one was in custody as of early Friday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: 66-year-old man fatally shot at house in Eden.
Comments / 0