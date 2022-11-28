ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

VTDigger

Howard Center receives contribution from Jericho residents, Catch 22

Burlington, VT—On 11.22.22, Jericho residents Gail and Tim McKenna made a generous contribution of $3,333 to Howard Center from their CATCH 22 Flag Football fundraiser. 2022 marks their eighth consecutive year of giving to Howard Center. Their donation amount and giving date represent important numbers in their lives. The contribution will support Howard Center’s critical work in the community that helps individuals and families with mental health, substance use, and developmental services.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71

Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Question about candidate and free speech

Front Porch Forum chief of staff Jason Van Driesche is running for Burlington City Council, on the ideas that "everyone deserves to be heard" and being "committed to listening to the whole community." I'm concerned that South District voters won't know how or why Mr. Van Driesche's words don't match...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Neighbors appeal Woodstock clearcutting decision to environmental court

Frustrated by four acres of clearcutting they allege violated Woodstock’s zoning regulations, neighbors appealed the decision to the state environmental court on Thursday. The clearcutting began on Rabbit Hill Way near Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in May, according to neighbors Howard Krum and Mary Margaret Sloan. Although a permit was issued in June by the town’s zoning administrator, the neighbors allege it was not properly posted and that it should have required conditional approval from the town’s development review board.
WOODSTOCK, VT
VTDigger

Stephen Chant, family man, book lover, artist, explorer

Stephen J. Chant, 68, of South Burlington, died suddenly Nov. 29, after achieving a second remission of lymphoma in May, fighting hard to live and love his wife and family. Besides being a loving husband, an unconventional dad, and an enthusiastic grandfather, Steve was an artist, a writer, an avid reader, a lover of rock ‘n’ roll, and all things printed. He was creative, inquisitive, a master of trivia, and a rebel at heart. Known to have the biggest laugh in the room, he was also the wittiest, funniest, and smartest.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Incentivize homeownership, not debt-serfdom

Now is the time to redefine “affordable housing” to mean affordable homeownership. It is encouraging to see the Legislature show some willingness to tackle the housing crisis. Incentivizing those who hoard housing to sell vacant second (third, fourth) homes is an excellent start to solving the current crisis...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire

Listservs have been abuzz, an ad-hoc group has been formed, and a letter circulating between the two communities to call for halting the closure has garnered more than 500 signatures. But the state of New Hampshire already has the $11 million project under contract. Read the story on VTDigger here: Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire.
LYME, NH

