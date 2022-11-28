ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Firefighters respond to apartment blaze in Laurel

Firefighters in Prince George’s County, Maryland, responded Wednesday afternoon to a blaze involving a multifamily building in Laurel. The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said it responded around 2:45 p.m. to the blaze, which occurred in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. Flames could be seen...
LAUREL, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released

Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are continuing to investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. According to the police, the crash occurred Thursday morning in Temple Hills and is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigators are working on identifying the deceased pedestrian so that his family can be notified. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Branch Avenue at approximately 3:55 am on Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the driver, and he remained at the scene.   According to the The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot in parking lot of Silver Spring apartment building

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Montgomery County apartment building. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at the Summit Hills Apartments in the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring. ◀︎ ▶︎...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

All Metro train lines will have reduced service this weekend. Here's what you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — Every single Metrorail line will have reduced service this weekend due to track and other work. On the Red Line, the North Bethesda (formerly White Flint) and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations will be closed for the installation of radio cables. Shuttle buses will replace trains in that area. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes at all other Red Line stations.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok

Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle

WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
WASHINGTON, DC

