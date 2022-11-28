Read full article on original website
WJLA
Montgomery County first responders share insight on Maryland plane crash rescue efforts
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Following a nightmare plane crash in Montgomery County earlier this week, technical rescue crews with the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS) on Wednesday morning will be sharing their experience handling the incident. At 10 a.m., the Technical Rescue Team will talk about...
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WJLA
Does your commute make the list? Transportation officials rank 10 worst bottlenecks in DMV
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — As much bad traffic as the D.C. area has, one particular stretch is head and shoulders worse than any other, according to an analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) that its members will discuss Friday. According to the analysis, the southbound...
WJLA
Pilot who crashed into power lines tells 7News fog was thick and landing was 'miraculous'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In his initial 911 call after crashing his plane into a power tower Sunday night, Patrick Merkle sounds like the pilot with decades of flying experience that he is. "I've flown into a tower to the northwest of Gaithersburg Airport. It's one of the...
WJLA
WATCH: Fire torches multi-family dwelling in Laurel; 44 residents affected in 14 units
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fire broke out in a 3-story multi-family dwelling in the 13000 block of Briarwood Dr. Laurel Wednesday afternoon. WATCH: SkyTrak 7 was over the scene where flames could be seen coming through the roof. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters found the structure...
WJLA
Person taken to hospital after falling through DC building under construction
WASHINGTON (7News) — A person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after they fell through a building under construction in northwest D.C., officials said. D.C. Fire and EMS said technical rescue crews responded to the 1100 block of V Street NW after a person fell into the basement of a building under construction.
WJLA
17 MCFRS recruits graduate training as department deals with retention, hiring challenges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County firefighters and first responders have been extremely taxed recently with some high-profile events, from a building explosion to a plane crash and of course all the emergencies in between. The reality is, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, like so many...
WTOP
Firefighters respond to apartment blaze in Laurel
Firefighters in Prince George’s County, Maryland, responded Wednesday afternoon to a blaze involving a multifamily building in Laurel. The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said it responded around 2:45 p.m. to the blaze, which occurred in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. Flames could be seen...
bethesdamagazine.com
Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released
Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
WJLA
Driver of Wegmans truck fatally struck on I-495 after exiting vehicle following crash: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The driver of a Wegmans tractor-trailer was struck and killed Wednesday after he exited his vehicle following a crash on the northbound lane of Interstate 495, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. It all took place around 7:53 p.m. VSP said a tractor-trailer and a...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
WJLA
String of shootings reported in Takoma Park, Md., police to increase patrol in area
TAKOMA PARK, Md (7News) — Police in Takoma Park, Md. responded to calls reporting gunshots in Toatley-Fraser park in the early hours of Thursday morning. The incident happened between Roanoke Avenue and Hudson Avenue at a local park, authorities said. This comes a a day after another shooting incident was reported in the same area.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are continuing to investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. According to the police, the crash occurred Thursday morning in Temple Hills and is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigators are working on identifying the deceased pedestrian so that his family can be notified. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Branch Avenue at approximately 3:55 am on Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the driver, and he remained at the scene. According to the The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man shot in parking lot of Silver Spring apartment building
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Montgomery County apartment building. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at the Summit Hills Apartments in the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring. ◀︎ ▶︎...
WTOP
Md. driver who stopped to remove something from the road struck and killed
A woman who got out of her car to remove something lying in the roadway was struck and killed by another driver, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road. Katelin Rodriguez, 27,...
WJLA
All Metro train lines will have reduced service this weekend. Here's what you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Every single Metrorail line will have reduced service this weekend due to track and other work. On the Red Line, the North Bethesda (formerly White Flint) and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations will be closed for the installation of radio cables. Shuttle buses will replace trains in that area. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes at all other Red Line stations.
Wbaltv.com
Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok
Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
Bay Net
Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
Maryland Child Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Car While Riding Four-Wheeler
A young teen is seriously injured after a being hit by a vehicle while riding an ATV across a Maryland road, authorities say. The 16-year-old Lothian girl was reportedly struck by a Honda Civic around 6 p.m., in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
