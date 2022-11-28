ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

NWCC boys basketball previews

By Mike Purdy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC88J_0jQGggGE00
Upper Scioto Valley’s Maddox Underwood puts up a shot against Perry’s Ryan Yingst during a February game at Perry. Underwood returns after being selected all-Northwest Central Conference honorable mention last season. Don Speck | The Lima News

Here are the previews for Northwest Central Conference team from the Lima area.

Hardin Northern

Division: IV

Coach: Jared Thomas (seventh season)

2021-22 overall record: 15-8

2021-22 league record: 4-3 (tied for third)

2022 postseason finish: Lost 54-45 to Sycamore Mohawk in sectional semifinals

Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Zeb Wilson (Sr.), Cooper Thomas (Jr.), Sean Kuhlman (Jr.), Carter Curtis (Jr.), Xander Wilson (Soph.), Nolan Hopson (Soph.)

Others on varsity roster: Landon Wetherill (Jr.), Rowan Frater (Jr.), Mason Stewart (Soph.), Christian Rostorfer (Soph.)

Coach’s analysis: The Polar Bears will be rebuilding this year after a strong group of seniors have left Hardin Northern. However, the Polar Bears will be returning our largest group of letter winners from the previous season. Zeb Wilson returns as the most experienced at the varsity level and is the lone senior. There is a large group of juniors that will be expected to make an immediate impact including Cooper Thomas, Sean Kuhlman, Carter Curtis, and Landon Wetherill. Additionally, they will be supported by returning letter winning sophmores Xander Wilson and Nolan Hopson

Perry

Division: IV

Coach: Clay Tucker (second season)

2021-22 overall record: 19-6

2021-22 league record: 7-0 (first)

2022 postseason finish: Lost 50-43 to Spencerville in district semifinals

Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Ayden Simpson (Sr.), Elijah Caudill (Sr.), Kameron Moore (Sr.), Jamarion Bryd (Jr.)

Others likely to make varsity roster: Isaiah Sanders (Sr.), Zaymere Daniel (Sr.), Brady Shively (Jr.), Andrew Nanchoff (Jr.), Jason Thomas (Jr.), Micah Olatunde (Jr.), Amarion Jackson (Soph.), Hunter Scott (Soph.), Amir Simpson (Fr.)

Coach’s analysis: To be amongst the top of the NWCC while playing a controlled fast paced game.

Ridgemont

Division: IV

Coach: Shawn T. Smith (first season)

2021-22 overall record: 15-8

2021-22 league record: 4-3 (tied for third)

2022 postseason finish: Lost 66-39 to Minster in sectional semifinals

Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Xavier Stuck (Soph.), Wes Mckinley (Sr.)

Varsity roster: Clayton Patterson (Jr.), Connor Manns (Soph.), Dominic Curl (Soph.), Kolton Manns (Soph.), Colton Bailey (Soph.), Harrison Reppart (Fr.), Donovan Brose (Sr.), Kevin Eckstein (Sr.), Rodd Jordan (Sr.).

Coach’s analysis: We will be young only returning two letter winners. Multiple guys can play multiple spots. We are looking to replace two of the best scorers in school history. I think we could have six to seven guys lead us in scoring in any game.

Temple Christian

Division: IV

Coach: Bruce Bowman (29th season)

2021-22 overall record: 5-17

2021-22 league record: 1-6 (seventh)

2022 postseason finish: Lost 61-25 to Perry in sectional semifinals

Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Landon Callahan (Sr.), Ashton Draper (Sr.), Caleb Kiser (Sr.), Christian McCleese (Sr.), Ethan Wright (Sr.), Dawson Clay (Jr.), Jabaz DuPree (Jr.)

Also on varsity roster: Alex Patrick (Soph.)

Coach’s analysis: We have seven lettermen returning and five seniors returning, so this is an experienced team. I have been pleased with their work ethic and desire to succeed so far this preseason. For us to be successful, it will require a great deal of leadership from our seniors, a continued commitment to hard work and significant improvement in our execution on both ends of the floor. I would love to see this team make some strides this year, and I believe they are fully capable of doing so. It will be up to them to make it happen.

Upper Scioto Valley

Division: IV

Coach: Dre White (second season)

2021-22 overall record: 20-4

2021-22 league record: 6-1 (second)

2022 postseason finish: Lost 66-51 to Spencerville in sectional finals

Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Drew Stephens (Sr.), Jason Helton (Sr.), Blaine Castle (Sr.), Alex Sanders (Jr.), Maddox Underwood (Soph.), Abraham Decker (Sr.)

Others on varsity roster: Mason Thompson (Soph.), Wyatt Helton (Soph.)

Coach’s analysis: We return three starters from a year ago. Each have significant varsity experience. We will rely on these three to help develop some of our younger and less experienced guys. We do have a lot of guys that bring a ton of effort. Finding leadership and consistently approaching each day with energy and enthusiasm will be key for us.

Waynesfield-Goshen

Division: IV

Coach: Nathan Swaney (fourth season)

2021-22 overall record: 8-13

2021-22 league record: 2-5 (sixth)

2022 postseason finish: Lost 63-30 to Upper Scioto Valley in sectional semifinals

Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Jayden Elliott (Sr.), Hunter Craig (Sr.), Roman James (Sr.), Dalton Jordan (Jr.), Drew Breitigam (Jr.)

Others on varsity roster: Jace Kaufman (Soph.), Landin DeWitt (Jr.), Levi Glick (Soph.), Carson Barnes (Soph.), Wyatt Hardin (Jr.), Jay Carter (Jr.)

Coach’s analysis: After a successful football season, we’re hoping to carry that momentum onto the hardwood. Our guys have worked extremely hard so far and are excited to get things rolling and compete for a league championship. We will try to use our speed and athleticism to create turnovers and then create opportunities for our offense. We have quite a few returning letter winners and will be looking for them to lead our younger guys each and every week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

UNOH names Dean’s List

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for Fall quarter 2022. For students in the College of Business, the following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better: Emma J, Birt, St. Marys; Fredrick Timothy Bunke, Jackson Center; Katie L. Burkholder, Bluffton; Brittany Michelle Conklin, Gomer; Tyler Richard Coon, Lima; Jamie Lyn Davis, Wapakoneta; Sara J. Edwards, Grover Hill; Kathryn Elshoff, St, Marys; Kevin Michael Freshcorn, Kenton; Jaden Nicole Gibson, St. Marys; Alyssa Jane Harrod, Wapakoneta; Amy Elizabeth Hartings, Celina; Judson Brice Michael Heckathorn, New Hampshire; Katelyn Christine Hoersten, Fort Jennings; Makenna Lynn Meyer, Minster; Amanda Jean Moore, Lima; Elena Anne Platfoot, Wapakoneta; Chloe Ann Reese, Jackson Center; Ellibleu Jean Roetgerman, New Bremen; Julian D. Rose, Gomer; Carter L. Schimmoeller, Ottawa; Destiny Sierra Schlosser, Lima; Lauren Kay Sheidler, Elida; Elizabeth Marie Spayd, Lima; Jaden Leigh Spray, Van Wert; Mai Tran, Lima; and McKenzie Rose Wagner, Wapakoneta.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Hicks earns Eagle Scout award

WAPAKONETA — Eagle Scout is the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank. Caleb Hicks in now one of those few. One of the requirements is to earn...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

UNOH names President’s List

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its President’s List for Fall quarter 2022. For students in the College of Business, the following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 4.0: Olivia Louise Barhorst, Wapakoneta; Kylie M. Carpenter, Lima; Delaney Renee Eyanson, Delphos; Joshua David Gerding, Columbus Grove; Alysen Peyton-Rose Hoyt, Van Wert; Jarred Michael Huffaker, Elida; Anita Mae Owsley, Lima; and Daniel Kash Salyers, Lima.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Ohio Organic Grains Conference set for Jan.

LIMA — On January 4-5, 2023, the Ohio Organic Grains Conference will be held in Archbold, Ohio. This new event intended for current, transitioning and new-to organic grain farmers, crop consultants, agency personnel, input suppliers, and grain buyers. The event venue will take place at Founders Hall at Sauder Village campus. Keynote speakers for the event will be Dr. Joel Gruver, Western Illinois University, and Lea Vereecke, Rodale Institute, who will present both days along with selected organic farmers, crop consultants, and university personnel.
ARCHBOLD, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: The magic of Lima’s talking tree

You’d think after 50 years, people would stop asking Ms. Evergreen such an obvious question at Lima’s annual Christmas Tree Festival. “Where are you? Where are you?” a little boy from the Learning Tree Child Care Center asks, looking directly at the Douglas fir tree taken from the Johnny Appleseed Metroparks District.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Rager joins First National Bank

PANDORA— First National Bank has announced that Andrew Rager has joined the team as Mortgage Lending Manager. Rager will be responsible for originating home loans within local communities, developing competitive and practical mortgage products that serve the needs of customers, and supporting the success of our team of mortgage originators.
PANDORA, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

VIDEO: Downtown Lima shows Christmas spirit

LIMA — Christmas cheer filled downtown Lima as local shops and restaurants hosted family fun activities to usher in the holiday season as Downtown Lima Inc. hosted its annual Holiday Festival Saturday afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Claus listened to young children as they gave their Christmas wishes at the...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Putnam farm seeks permit

CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
CONTINENTAL, OH
The Lima News

Officers across County deliver Christmas

LIMA — On Saturday afternoon, you may have heard sirens and seen flashing lights as many officers and firefighters made their way around town. Fortunately, it was no emergency, but a time of giving back. Local first responders held their annual Shop With A Cop event. Several families were...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Rotarians bring Santa, Mrs. Claus to kids

LIMA — Crafts, foods, gifts, Mrs. Claus and the man himself, Santa. What better way could there be to spend a winter afternoon?. It’s not exactly known how long the Lima Rotary Club has been hosting a Christmas gathering for special needs kids in the Lima area. It is believed to have started sometime in the 1910’s which would make the current festivities over the one hundredth time that the Rotary has hosted such an event. Kids with special needs and their families were invited to the event held at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

700 block of Westbrook Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 900 block of West Robb avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday. 1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — An...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Former Wapak utility clerk charged with theft, tampering

WAPAKONETA — A former Wapakoneta utility clerk has been indicted on 15 felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of more than $150,000 from the city, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office and the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office jointly announced Friday that Christine...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Task Force LIMA reunites for plant updates

LIMA — Improvements are underway as the U.S. Army walks out a 15 year-modernization plan. Locally, the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center has received millions of dollars in funding for the plant to continue to create tanks for the United States military and for contracted allied countries around the world.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Waldick: ‘It has been an honor’

LIMA — Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick will be passing the baton as he becomes a judge for the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals. Waldick won the seat in the November’s general election. After serving for 18 years, he said it is time for the next generation to take over.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Charities, food banks brace for inflation’s impact on giving

LIMA — An increasing number of families reeling from inflation are seeking help from food banks and charitable groups to provide their children with toys, clothes and food for the holidays. Charitable groups are now waiting to see whether inflation leads to fewer donations too. Already, the Salvation Army...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal

LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Arson suspect to go to trial

LIMA — A Lima man charged in the June 2020 fire of a Shawnee Township home will face a jury in January after a judge denied his request to fire his lawyer. Jason Raines, 53, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated arson with co-defendant Timothy Messer, 65. Raines said on Friday he has not had as much communication with defense attorney Kirk McVay as he would like.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
282
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy