WSLS

South Korea advances at World Cup after stoppage-time winner

AL RAYYAN – South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on a cell phone showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had done their job, beating Portugal 2-1 on a...
WSLS

Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates

KYIV – Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.”

