South Korea advances at World Cup after stoppage-time winner
AL RAYYAN – South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on a cell phone showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had done their job, beating Portugal 2-1 on a...
How Midfield Trio Powered USMNT to the World Cup Last 16
Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams were difference-makers in each group-stage match, playing on their unique strengths in perfect harmony.
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
KYIV – Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.”
