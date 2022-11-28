Read full article on original website
Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs
The Lebanon-based organization saw a $22.1 million loss, less than 1%, on a $2.9 billion operating budget in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs.
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
VTDigger
Neighbors appeal Woodstock clearcutting decision to environmental court
Frustrated by four acres of clearcutting they allege violated Woodstock’s zoning regulations, neighbors appealed the decision to the state environmental court on Thursday. The clearcutting began on Rabbit Hill Way near Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in May, according to neighbors Howard Krum and Mary Margaret Sloan. Although a permit was issued in June by the town’s zoning administrator, the neighbors allege it was not properly posted and that it should have required conditional approval from the town’s development review board.
VTDigger
Bennington library policy helps both the first language and English
In “Bennington children’s library offers bilingual books for Afghan refugees,” Eduardo Melendez points out that having books in the library written in the child’s first language makes the child feel welcome and helps preserve their native language. But it does more than that. Research has consistently...
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
WCAX
Vermont and federal agencies carry out drug bust in Springfield
Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. Multiple crews were up late fighting a fire at Fred’s Fuel in Derby Tuesday. The Newport Fire Chief tells us it was reported around 9 last night. Vermont...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
WMUR.com
Deaths of 2 adults investigated in New London
NEW LONDON, N.H. — Police and the New Hampshire attorney general's office are investigating the untimely deaths of two people at a home in New London. Little information has been released, including the names of the two adults. Officials with the attorney general's office said Tuesday there is no...
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
PHOTOS: Suspect allegedly stole from Westfield package store
The Westfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who allegedly stole from a package store.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect
We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. A person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Fans gather in Boston for chance to see Prince William and Princess Kate. Updated:...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman looking to get away after hitting $1 million on lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman is looking to get away after hitting big money recently on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Karen Andrews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. Andrews, who is from...
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire
As a dog parent, you’re likely prepared for many things that could befall your pup, from fleas and ticks to allergies and injuries. But one threat you probably don’t think about often is bears. As a recent incident in Goffstown, New Hampshire, shows, however, you might want to be on the lookout for them if you […] The post Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire appeared first on DogTime.
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
nepm.org
'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside
Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
