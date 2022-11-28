Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
kggfradio.com
Chetopa Woman Identified in Missouri Murder-Suicide
A Chetopa, Kanas woman is identified in a murder-suicide in southwest Missouri. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead at a residence west of Miller, Missouri earlier this week. An autopsy determined that 55 year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller suffered a single gunshot wound to...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
Kansas and Missouri residents die in murder-suicide
New information is released today on a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Missouri.
kfdi.com
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting
Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
Two vehicle crash with extrication, 15th and Murphy Blvd
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a two vehicle crash at 15th and Murphy Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Cpl Tim Hudson tells us on the scene two vehicles involved. SUV and pickup truck. Eastbound SUV and westbound pickup. The pickup was attempting a southbound turn. Joplin Fire...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Galena police officer hit with more Walmart shoplifting complaints
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas police officer accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Miami WalMart is facing new accusations of four additional shoplifting incidents. A Miami Police report accuses Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, and his wife Christi, of multiple shoplifting incidents. Corbit was issued two citations in November for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year
MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
Lawrence County Record
Deaths of two Miller residents declared murder-suicide, identities released
12/01/2022 - Information Released on Death Investigation Near Miller. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is releasing information on the death investigation that occurred just west of Miller on Monday afternoon. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a well being check west of Miller after a call had been...
Santa is back! Tipster and KOAM report leads to recovery
Sara Lytle tells KOAM the stolen Santa statue in Oswego, Kansas, is back thanks to our report and a tipster.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
Missouri men killed in Kansas Double Homicide; 3rd shooting victim critical
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Monday November 28, Baxter Springs Police responded to a residence, 2400 Lincoln Ave, regarding a shooting. Three men suffering gunshot wounds. “Two died of injuries on the scene,” Chief Brian Henderson states, the third victim rushed to a Joplin, Mo. hospital. | RELATED BREAKING NEWS >> Double Homicide in Baxter Springs, 3rd shooting victim rushed to...
kggfradio.com
Three New CFD Firefighters Receive Badges
The Coffeyville Fire Department has three new firefighters. Andrew Hobbs, joined by his fiance Savannah, Brennan Harp, joined by his wife Kristi and their kids, and Alex Wharry, joined by her fiance Briston, completed the badging ceremony at the Coffeyville fire station. All firefighters are moving on from being probationary firefighters after making it off of their recent one-year probationary period.
fourstateshomepage.com
BREAKING UPDATE: Double homicide confirmed in Baxter shooting
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Multiple agencies are investigating a double homicide in Baxter Springs today (11/28). Around 2:44 p.m., Baxter Springs Police received a call about gunshots fired inside a home in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived they found three wounded victims and rendered aid...
fourstateshomepage.com
BREAKING UPDATE: Suspect identified, arrested in Baxter double homicide
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred in Baxter Springs today (11/28). In a statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, police arrived on the scene and immediately began life-saving measures on three victims of the shooting. Two victims had died from gunshot wounds and the third was taken by Cherokee County EMS to Freeman Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
170 pounds of Meth located, I-44 traffic stop
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding a large drug haul. They release a few images of ‘K9 James’ who serves the Troop along with 170 pounds of Meth he recently assisted in locating. Missouri State Highway Patrol ‘K9 James’ and 170 pounds of meth, November 2022. Troop D says, “out of...
Animals trapped in SE Kansas house fire safely rescued
Animals trapped in a southeast Kansas house fire were safely rescued Wednesday.
Smoke showing, former Holiday Inn Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 reports of smoke showing from the former Holiday Inn Hotel, 3500 block Hammons Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance, Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire and MoDOT Emergency Response responded as mutual aid. On scene we observed smoke visible from different windows of the large,...
