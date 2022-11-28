ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Razorback big man rotation continues to evolve

Leading up to the season, many questions surrounded Arkansas’ position battle at the center spot. Through seven games, the Razorbacks have gotten quality minutes out of several different lineup combinations as the five spot continues to work itself out. 6-9 forward Makhi Mitchell has started all seven games for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped two spots into a tie at No. 11 with a total of 860 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 11-tie Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Whataburger opens in Fort Smith, traffic delays expected

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Whataburger officially opened its first location in Fort Smith on Monday, Nov. 28. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and is located at 8120 Phoenix Avenue. It has a dine-in and drive-thru which will operate 24/7. Officials say the restaurant is bringing over 100...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation supports ORT’s zero-fare program

The Walton Family Foundation has provided a $135,789 grant to allow Springdale-based Ozark Regional Transit to extend its zero-fare program through 2023 as ridership continues to rise. Between January and October, total ridership has risen by 26.9% to 195,238, from 153,831 in the same period last year. In October, ridership...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
5NEWS

Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
BATESVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy