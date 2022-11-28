Read full article on original website
Is Sky Falling for Razorbacks with Portal Filling Up Fast?
You will need a roster in spring to even know who's on team but not all is lost.
Devo Clears Up His Absence and He's Back with Razorbacks
After not playing against Troy or the second half of last game in Maui, he returns.
Razorback big man rotation continues to evolve
Leading up to the season, many questions surrounded Arkansas’ position battle at the center spot. Through seven games, the Razorbacks have gotten quality minutes out of several different lineup combinations as the five spot continues to work itself out. 6-9 forward Makhi Mitchell has started all seven games for...
Arkansas quarterback plans to enter the transfer portal
An athletic quarterback plans to enter the portal.
While Others Can Have Moral Posturing, Hugh Freeze Can Coach
Media experts love all the pushback talk, but giving a second chance could equal wins
247Sports
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped two spots into a tie at No. 11 with a total of 860 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 11-tie Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Whataburger opens in Fort Smith, traffic delays expected
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Whataburger officially opened its first location in Fort Smith on Monday, Nov. 28. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and is located at 8120 Phoenix Avenue. It has a dine-in and drive-thru which will operate 24/7. Officials say the restaurant is bringing over 100...
Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care to open three walk-in clinics in Fort Smith
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers opening soon in Fort Smith
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation supports ORT’s zero-fare program
The Walton Family Foundation has provided a $135,789 grant to allow Springdale-based Ozark Regional Transit to extend its zero-fare program through 2023 as ridership continues to rise. Between January and October, total ridership has risen by 26.9% to 195,238, from 153,831 in the same period last year. In October, ridership...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
Surprise bonus $1,500 checks now available for Americans – see special criteria for the cash
MANY Americans are eligible for $1,500 checks, and the money will arrive right before Christmas. Educators in Arkansas can get a bonus check for all the hard work they've put into school during the pandemic. The direct payments were designed to provide relief to teachers in Arkansas who were working...
247Sports
