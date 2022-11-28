ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York health officials cite gains in fight against HIV/AIDS

New York state recorded 2,123 new HIV cases in 2021, marking a 37% decline since an effort began in the last decade to end the prevalence of new infections in the state. The effort, started under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was meant to enact a multi-pronged plan to decrease HIV infections. Despite success since then, racial disparities continue to exist and prevent barriers to achieving more gains, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.
New York considers more regulation of virtual currency

New York state financial regulators are weighing new regulations for virtual currency businesses as the sector has fallen under scrutiny following the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The proposed regulation by the Department of Financial Services in New York would establish how licensed virtual currency businesses are assessed for costs...
New York state Sen. Tom O'Mara: One-party rule in Albany means lack of oversight

After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s tighter-than-expected victory earlier this month, some New York Republicans are dissecting the circumstances surrounding the election, as well as preparing for yet another session in the minority. One of those Republicans is State Sen. Tom O’Mara, of Big Flats, ranker on the Finance, and the...
New York insurance regulators want to review health equity programs

New York regulators are trying to get a better idea of how insurance companies are trying to reduce health disparities, especially in communities of color. The Department of Financial Services on Wednesday released a mandatory information request for insurance companies to show the work they've done on race, ethnicity and language data collection efforts as well as programs for health equity.
New York officials step up fight over illegal firearms

More than 50 hard-to-trace ghost guns were recovered as part of a broader case against alleged dealers of illegal firearms, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday. The arrests of three men on more than 400 weapons-related charges also led to the recovery of 57 firearms, including 51 ghost...
New York added thousands of clean energy jobs in 2021

New York state added more than 7,000 jobs in the clean energy sector in 2021 as the industry is being looked to as a key pillar in the drive to transition away from carbon-based fuels in the coming decades. A report released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state officials...
Reform groups want more transparency in economic development

Good-government organizations on Tuesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to approve a measure that's meant to expand transparency requirements for economic development in New York. The measure, if approved, would require community advisory committees, which play a role in helping shepherd and oversee economic development projects, to open their meetings to the public.
Lawmakers prepare to fight for vetoed group home bill

Unhappy lawmakers say they'll push back against Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to veto legislation to create a team of 20 people to give state agencies feedback about the operations of group homes in New York. It was one of dozens of measures the governor vetoed last week for various studies,...
Applications to SUNY have doubled in the last year

The number of New Yorkers and prospective students from out of state who have applied to a State University of New York school has doubled in the last year, driven by a two-week fee waiver for applications. SUNY officials on Thursday announced the applications have increased by 110% as of...
