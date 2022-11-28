ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Pot-bellied pig reported stolen in South Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend

By Sophie Brams
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyZdj_0jQGfQ3H00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward after a pot-bellied pig in its care was reported stolen over the weekend.

According to the Charleston Animal Society, “Piggie Stardust” was taken from the shelter’s barn over Thanksgiving. The pot-bellied pig, which was found as a stray at a Home Depot in North Charleston, has been under the shelter’s care since Nov. 16.

NCPD: Man arrested after stealing steaks from Food Lion at knifepoint

The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individuals responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CtM4_0jQGfQ3H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMQab_0jQGfQ3H00
Photos and video courtesy Charleston Animal Society

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of “Piggie Stardust” is asked to call North Charleston Animal Control at 854-740-2816.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

