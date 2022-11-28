ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Former Eufaula football standout to transfer from Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Ms. (WDHN) — Mississippi State sophomore and former Eufaula Tiger, Rara Thomas, has announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Thomas has 62 career catches, 878 yards, and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with MSU. First, I would like to thank God because without...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kay Ivey lights Christmas tree at Alabama Capitol

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will take part in the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery Friday. The official state Christmas tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Bullock County. The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”
