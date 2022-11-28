ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes hoping to keep talented Chaminade-Madonna players close to home

While the Hurricanes try to shore up their 2023 recruiting class, the UM staff also has eyes on some of the top players in the 2024 class. It helps that some of that year’s top players are not far from the Miami campus. Chaminade-Madonna prospects Zaquan Patterson, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader and more helped lead the Lions to their seventh straight trip to the state championship with a ...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

The Sports Card Vault Now Open in Coral Springs

South Florida residents, a new place for gathering and collecting sports memorabilia, is now open in Coral Springs. The Sports Card Vault is a hobby shop that creates a one-of-a-kind experience for sports enthusiasts of all ages. Owner and collector Kevin Barrett has dreamed of opening a local card shop...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Where to go in South Florida for a dose of Holiday cheer

Miami’s warm weather can make getting into the holiday spirit tough, but Miami has its own version of holiday cheer with some quintessential activities for the winter, ranging from immersive light shows to classic holiday snacks! Here is a list of Miami must-dos for this holiday season. Santa’s Enchanted...
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

Audacy Beach Festival Day 1 Lineup Is Awesome

Day one of the Audacy Beach Festival is low key the best lineup of alternative rock music South Florida has seen all year. Have you seen the lineup for this show? half-alive, Beach Weather, Jimmy Eat World, BoyWithUke, and Phoenix (are you kidding?). No. It keeps going. The Struts, Jack White and Muse. Boom. All in one day?
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
wlrn.org

Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo

COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic

MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?

“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
