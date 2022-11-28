Read full article on original website
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Coaches Todd Fitz-Gerald and Elliot Bonner Win National Awards
The awards continue to roll in for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball team. Head Coach Todd Fitz-Gerald was awarded National Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career, while Assistant Coach Elliott Bonner received the Assistant Coach of the Year. He has been working at MSD since 1997.
Florida high school football state championships matchups set
We now know who all will be playing within the final nine state championship games in the Sunshine State as they title matchups will begin next week at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee and then the following week at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. With the road to Tallahassee and Fort ...
Hurricanes hoping to keep talented Chaminade-Madonna players close to home
While the Hurricanes try to shore up their 2023 recruiting class, the UM staff also has eyes on some of the top players in the 2024 class. It helps that some of that year’s top players are not far from the Miami campus. Chaminade-Madonna prospects Zaquan Patterson, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader and more helped lead the Lions to their seventh straight trip to the state championship with a ...
Yankees First Baseman Anthony Rizzo Raises $1.3 million for Pediatric Cancer During Parkland Event
The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation held its 11th annual “Walk-Off for Cancer” in Parkland on Saturday, raising $1.3 million to support pediatric cancer patients and families. Rizzo, the New York Yankees first baseman and cancer survivor, returned to his hometown to lead a 1.3-mile walk that attracted 1,000...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment Wins Grand Champion For 2nd Straight Season
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment. {Courtesy Scott Rush}. For the fourth time in school history, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment was crowned State Champions Saturday at the Bands of America Orlando Regional Championship in Fort Lauderdale. This season, The Eagles took their first-ever trip to the Bands of America...
The Sports Card Vault Now Open in Coral Springs
South Florida residents, a new place for gathering and collecting sports memorabilia, is now open in Coral Springs. The Sports Card Vault is a hobby shop that creates a one-of-a-kind experience for sports enthusiasts of all ages. Owner and collector Kevin Barrett has dreamed of opening a local card shop...
themiamihurricane.com
Where to go in South Florida for a dose of Holiday cheer
Miami’s warm weather can make getting into the holiday spirit tough, but Miami has its own version of holiday cheer with some quintessential activities for the winter, ranging from immersive light shows to classic holiday snacks! Here is a list of Miami must-dos for this holiday season. Santa’s Enchanted...
Roughly 2,000 families could be impacted by new Palm Beach County high school
Roughly 2,000 families could be impacted by Palm Beach County's newest high school when it opens next August.
jitneybooks.com
Audacy Beach Festival Day 1 Lineup Is Awesome
Day one of the Audacy Beach Festival is low key the best lineup of alternative rock music South Florida has seen all year. Have you seen the lineup for this show? half-alive, Beach Weather, Jimmy Eat World, BoyWithUke, and Phoenix (are you kidding?). No. It keeps going. The Struts, Jack White and Muse. Boom. All in one day?
Click10.com
Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time,...
Register Now for Anthony Rizzo’s 11th Annual Walk-Off for Cancer Dec. 3
Anthony Rizzo’s Walk-Off for cancer in 2019. The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation’s annual walk-off for cancer is back, and fans can join the three-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion in the 5k walk. The in-person walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, and is at...
wlrn.org
Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo
COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Lauderhill man ‘strikes gold’ after buying $1M winning scratch-off ticket
Winner! A Broward County man went home a winner after he bought a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.
WSVN-TV
Broward County Public Schools amends 2022/2023 calendar due to time lost caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicle
(WSVN) - With hurricane season officially over, Broward County Public Schools will now utilize two previously scheduled early release days as make-up days to regain lost time caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The dates for these make-up days are Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 and Thursday, April 20. District’s schools...
Parkland Talk
