FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snow impacts Friday morning commute, Park City could see a foot
A winter storm warning is in effect for both the Wasatch Front and Back until 11 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said heavy snow will push into the early morning hours. Strong winds causing blowing snow are also likely. UDOT is urging people who plan...
Winter commuter incentive program ‘Ride On Park City’ starts Dec. 1
The Ride On Park City program started in 2019 with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and congestion on Park City’s roadways by encouraging people to replace their “ride alone” trips with group trips. Through an online platform, Ride On Park City will match people to...
Snowy roads cause minor accidents Friday
Despite heavy snowfall Thursday night, local emergency departments say they avoided the worst, with just a few minor crashes. Even though about half a foot of snow fell Thursday night, Summit County Sheriff’s Office Captain Andrew Wright said accident reports were “pretty light” Friday morning. He said...
Heber celebrates season with Old Fashioned Christmas
Heber is ready for holiday cheer! Musicians, food trucks and Santa Claus will help celebrate a tree lighting at the Tabernacle tomorrow Friday. Heber City’s Old Fashioned Christmas features indoor and outdoor fun, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Square, which is on Main Street between Center Street and 100 North.
IBSF athletes compete at Utah Olympic Park in second World Cup event
Monobob Olympic Champion Kaillie Humphries wins 2022 World Cup in Park City, Lisa Buckwitz (GER) came in second and Cynthia Appiah (CAN) came in third. Viesturs Lacis / IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation. Arriving at the Utah Olympic Park as the World Cup leaders are Marcus Wyatt (GBR, men’s...
Park City Television shutting down after 35 years
Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air. In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic. The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has...
Search and rescue captain shares backcountry safety tips
Search and rescue teams expect a storm this weekend to bring dangerous conditions in the backcountry. Wasatch County Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said people should never go to remote areas alone and they should always tell someone who stays behind precisely where they’ll be. He also said...
Santa Pub Crawl and Toy Drive returns to Main Street
Almost 1,800 people participated in the Santa Pub Crawl in 2019 and organizers are hoping for that number again Saturday night. One of the founders of the event, Rachel Watts, said they encourage participants to dress festively – they’ve seen people dress up as everything from a Christmas tree to a menorah – and meet at Butchers at 6 p.m. for a pre-crawl bite to eat.
"Park City needs tacos" – and this brother-sister team has them
Nery Leonardo came to the United States from her native Mexico over two decades ago with her then-husband. They moved to Utah because they had family in the area, and planned to stay only a short while to earn money before returning home. But the safety and economic opportunities were...
Big snow delights powder hounds, snarls traffic
A heavy dumping of snow Monday night that continued into Tuesday morning impacted commuters across the Wasatch Front and Back but emergency services reported no serious injuries. Drivers reported heavy traffic at the mouth of Parleys Canyon all the way up I-80 to Kimball Junction Tuesday morning. Several Park City...
Heber Encircle house for LGBTQ+ youth delayed again
A Heber City center for LGBTQ+ youth faces another delay in opening, and the nonprofit behind it may close altogether. Encircle Utah, founded six years ago in Salt Lake City, has pushed its planned Heber opening in December to next year. Encircle Vice President of Marketing Callie Birdsall-Chambers said she...
Park City schools celebrate landmark day for special education
The Park City School District calls National Special Education Day an opportunity to recognize strides made in recognition of students' rights. Teachers and administrators say National Special Education Day is a day to celebrate the culture around special education. 47 years ago on December 2, 1975, Congress passed the Individuals...
High Valley reports smooth Heber Valley transit launch
The first week of public transit in Wasatch County was relatively popular among new riders, according to the director in charge of the new buses. The newest local bus route, known as the Wasatch Back Connector, gave 148 rides between Heber City and Park City in its first seven days.
Cedar Crest Village presentation, input session to be held in Coalville Thursday
In the simplest terms, the Cedar Crest Village Overlay is a collaboration between two dozen property owners who want to bring their 1,000 acres together to plan a new town. The overlay would stand in contrast to the smaller development projects historically seen on the East side, which county officials have said are a byproduct of disjointed land planning. Piecemeal development has been a problem because it makes it difficult to tie subdivisions together with support services like sewer systems or commercial centers where people can buy groceries and necessities.
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
It’s been three weeks since the last storm brought 18 inches of snow to the mountains, but good things come to those who wait. According to the National Weather Service there’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Park City through Tuesday at 2 p.m. with new snow accumulation of eight inches possible. The band of heavy snow will generate one to two inches an hour at times in some locations.
Sundance Mountain Resort to open for season Dec. 3
Resort officials said historic early season snowfall and cold temperatures created the ideal environment for snowmaking, allowing for the early opening. “We are so grateful Mother Nature provided us with early snow and cold temperatures,” Sundance President and General Manager Chad Linebaugh said. “Thanks to the incredible work of our snowmaking and mountain operations teams, and new snowmaking system, we have an impressive base of snow.”
Fraudulent Zillow listings continue string of real estate scams in Wasatch Back
The board of realtors flagged seven properties in Park City, Heber, and Midway for fraud, and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the matter. Every fraudulent listing is vacant land and was listed on the real estate marketplace website Zillow. Those have all been removed from Zillow...
Juvenile from outside Park City School District rode school bus and entered junior high classroom
Last Tuesday, a boy rode a Park City School District bus to Treasure Mountain Junior High, went to a class with a friend who attends the school, and told students he was there to see friends. According to a parent whose student is enrolled in that class, the boy doesn’t...
Summit County Council supports 10% pay increase for county employees
The county employee turnover rate has hovered around 15% since the COVID-19 pandemic. County HR Director David Warnock said employees leave for different reasons, such as other government jobs, the private sector or entrepreneurial endeavors. One thing they cite the most, however, is compensation. To make matters worse, fewer people...
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
