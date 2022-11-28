VIDEO: ‘Most prolific school discipline policy’ coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced ‘Most prolific school discipline policy’ coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school and law enforcement leaders have announced they’re looking to make big changes to the district’s student discipline policy.

The chair of the Brevard County School Board is pushing for a major overhaul that some are calling “the most prolific school discipline policy” the district has ever had.

During a Facebook Live broadcast on Monday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said teachers and administrators are restricted by the current policy when it comes to disciplining students. However, the school board chairman has not yet revealed any specifics about what’s included in the policy.

The chairman said he will call an emergency meeting next week to draft the policy with help from the sheriff, state attorney, and teacher and school support staff unions.

Monday’s announcement was not open to the media.

