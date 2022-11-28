ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Most prolific school discipline policy’ coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 5 days ago

VIDEO: 'Most prolific school discipline policy' coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school and law enforcement leaders have announced they’re looking to make big changes to the district’s student discipline policy.

The chair of the Brevard County School Board is pushing for a major overhaul that some are calling “the most prolific school discipline policy” the district has ever had.

During a Facebook Live broadcast on Monday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said teachers and administrators are restricted by the current policy when it comes to disciplining students. However, the school board chairman has not yet revealed any specifics about what’s included in the policy.

The chairman said he will call an emergency meeting next week to draft the policy with help from the sheriff, state attorney, and teacher and school support staff unions.

Monday’s announcement was not open to the media.

Channel 9 reporter Ashley Edlund is working to gather more details on what the newest school discipline policy could entail. She’ll report the latest at 6 p.m. on Eyewitness News and tonight at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on WFTV Tonight.

Jeanne Rossow
5d ago

in light of a recent bus incident with students from Stone Middle School, I hope this plan includes consequences for students who misbehave on buses.

TMan56
5d ago

Its about time someone stepped up and take control if the situation. Start at Southwest Middle school where a teacher was knocked out last year. Girl stabbed with scissors. The list goes on. if the kid is disruptive to the point of being sent to principal for discipline, then the parent should be disciplined as well. Discipline the big snots as well as little snots

civil servant
5d ago

If parents taught their children to be respectful and well-behaved, this would not be an issue.

