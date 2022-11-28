ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Athletics launches annual Red & Black Giveback ticket program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics will once again be offering its Red & Black Give Back Program for non-profit and charitable organizations during the holiday season. The Red & Black Give Back Program allows Texas Tech students heading home for the holidays the ability to donate their...
LUBBOCK, TX
Pancho Clos coming to town

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!
LUBBOCK, TX
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
LUBBOCK, TX
South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to...
LUBBOCK, TX
Covenant Health to host community job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
LUBBOCK, TX
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium being removed tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction crews started working to remove the Double T Scoreboard at Jones AT&T Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, but due to an issue with the concrete on top of the building, TTU officials initially said it wouldn’t happen today. However, we just learned it will happen this evening.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock law enforcement to participate in annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Santa Cop event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3rd, local law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. Officers of the Lubbock Police Department and children from Big Brothers Big Sisters will enjoy a day of shopping, friendship, and fun holiday festivities. Santa Cops is a volunteer-based initiative. The project aims to meet the needs and Christmas wishes of local children while also strengthening community relations. Debra Gonzales, Director of Enrollment, states, “Santa Cops truly encompasses what Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about, friendship, joy, and community.” Santa Cops has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for over a decade.
LUBBOCK, TX
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
Lubbock Christian wins TAPPS Division IV State Championship

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division IV State Championship knocking off four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 Saturday afternoon in Waco. Shiner St. Paul had the ball first and was driving downfield when the Eagles forced a fumble. Lubbock Christian went...
LUBBOCK, TX
Our Town Spotlight: Ragtown Gospel Theater at Christmas

POST, Texas (KJTV) - Chip Polk and his brother Glenn have been writing and starring in plays at Ragtown Theater for 16 years. “Bethlehem” is their 51st production. The upcoming show ranges feature the creation of man, the fall of man, and ends with the Birth of Christ.
LUBBOCK, TX
Academy to donate $2,500 shopping spree 10-year-old at Boys and Girls Ranch

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Layne Layton, 10, visited Academy’s West Lubbock store to ask for help donating coats and winter gear to those less fortunate. Academy will not only donate $2,500 worth of jackets to support the cause but will also surprise Layne with a personal $500 holiday shopping spree to thank her for her generosity.
LUBBOCK, TX
Blanchard receives new two-year contract at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Friday that Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard has signed a two-year extension through the 2024 football season. “After one full year in Lubbock, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program,” McGuire said. “Our...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lady Raiders open Homestand with a win

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders commenced an 8-game homestand rolling past Alabama State 91-56 Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech (6-1) led by 13 at the half. Rhyle McKinney led five players in double figures with 19. Bailey Maupin had 17. Jazz Shavers added 13 while...
LUBBOCK, TX
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program makes Christmas dreams a reality

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Tahoka man dies in Gaines Co. crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. just northwest of Seminole. Lousie H. Salinas, 67, was driving west on CR 206 while another vehicle driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon Jeffley was heading north on SH 214.
TAHOKA, TX

