Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Christmas Village is open at the NELA Children’s Museum!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is back starting today, Dec. 1!. Admission is $10, but half-price on Thursdays. The village is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 23. There’s a cookie...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A backroad culinary surprise

EPPS, La. (KNOE) - On the back roads of Louisiana, you can find some hidden gems. The best ones are the small local restaurants, one of which is the Amazin’ Cajun Grill on LA-17 in Epps. “They come by here a lot and they look at this place and...
EPPS, LA
KNOE TV8

LA Highway 15 reopens after repairs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say the Louisiana Highway 15 bridge that connects Richland and Ouachita Parishes is now back open after emergency repairs were completed Thursday night. A spokesman for LSP says engineers cut a 2 x 8 foot damaged section on the bridge and replaced it....
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Bridge closed to traffic for emergency repairs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Highway 15 bridge connecting Richland and Ouachita Parishes is closed for repairs. Louisiana State Police say crews are working to fix a hole in the bridge. They say it could be closed to all traffic overnight. We will provide updates when we learn more information.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Oak grove preview

Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
OAK GROVE, LA
KNOE TV8

Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide. MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments. Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Two suspects accused of second-degree murder wanted by Monroe police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects accused of second-degree murder. MPD says the murder happened on Nov. 28, 2022. The suspects allegedly involved are Ezekial White, 17, and Anthony Sherman, 18. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Police Jury is considering adopting an ordinance to ban a legal herbal substance called kratom. Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says after speaking with rehab centers in the area, he discovered that the use of kratom in the parish has risen over the last several months.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling last week. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. Updated: 21 hours ago. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey....
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed

GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.
OAK GROVE, LA
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff addresses viral arrest video

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 7, deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over Brandon Dean for a traffic stop that ended with his arrest for resisting arrest. Video filmed by a bystander was widely circulated on social media. The video showed one deputy punching the man in his ribs as two other officers assisted in the arrest. Some people commented on the video, questioning the deputy’s use of force.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
RUSTON, LA

