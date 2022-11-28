Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Christmas Village is open at the NELA Children’s Museum!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is back starting today, Dec. 1!. Admission is $10, but half-price on Thursdays. The village is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 23. There’s a cookie...
KNOE TV8
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The suspicious package was deemed safe and is not a bomb. As of 3:30 p.m., law enforcement says the area is clear and there is no threat to the area at this time. Read the full story below:. BREAKING: Detective Matt Schmitz with Monroe Police...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A backroad culinary surprise
EPPS, La. (KNOE) - On the back roads of Louisiana, you can find some hidden gems. The best ones are the small local restaurants, one of which is the Amazin’ Cajun Grill on LA-17 in Epps. “They come by here a lot and they look at this place and...
KNOE TV8
LA Highway 15 reopens after repairs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say the Louisiana Highway 15 bridge that connects Richland and Ouachita Parishes is now back open after emergency repairs were completed Thursday night. A spokesman for LSP says engineers cut a 2 x 8 foot damaged section on the bridge and replaced it....
KNOE TV8
Bridge closed to traffic for emergency repairs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Highway 15 bridge connecting Richland and Ouachita Parishes is closed for repairs. Louisiana State Police say crews are working to fix a hole in the bridge. They say it could be closed to all traffic overnight. We will provide updates when we learn more information.
KNOE TV8
Oak grove preview
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
KNOE TV8
Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide. MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments. Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600...
KNOE TV8
Two suspects accused of second-degree murder wanted by Monroe police
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects accused of second-degree murder. MPD says the murder happened on Nov. 28, 2022. The suspects allegedly involved are Ezekial White, 17, and Anthony Sherman, 18. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts...
KNOE TV8
FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Police Jury is considering adopting an ordinance to ban a legal herbal substance called kratom. Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says after speaking with rehab centers in the area, he discovered that the use of kratom in the parish has risen over the last several months.
KNOE TV8
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling last week. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. Updated: 21 hours ago. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey....
KNOE TV8
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
KNOE TV8
OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.
KNOE TV8
Caldwell Parish Sheriff addresses viral arrest video
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 7, deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over Brandon Dean for a traffic stop that ended with his arrest for resisting arrest. Video filmed by a bystander was widely circulated on social media. The video showed one deputy punching the man in his ribs as two other officers assisted in the arrest. Some people commented on the video, questioning the deputy’s use of force.
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove looking for revenge against Haynesville with a state title appearance on the line
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers just knocked off top seeded Kentwood on the road in the quarterfinals. Now they switch their focus to a familiar opponent, the Haynesville Golden Tornadoes beat Oak Grove in week six, 28-21. Friday, Head coach Ryan Gregory and his Tigers have a chance at revenge and punch their third ticket to the dome in four years.
KNOE TV8
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
