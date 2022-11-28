Read full article on original website
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Uruguay’s Luis Suarez Near Tears After South Korea Goal
The star striker could do nothing but watch as his team was bounced from the World Cup.
How Midfield Trio Powered USMNT to the World Cup Last 16
Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams were difference-makers in each group-stage match, playing on their unique strengths in perfect harmony.
Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines
ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup.
