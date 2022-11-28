Read full article on original website
The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds 7 Cast Members Including Ben Daniels, Sam Hazeldine
The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expanding. Amazon Prime Video revealed today that it had added seven new players to the series' second season, currently in production in the United Kingdom. The performers include Ben Daniels (The Crown, House of Cards, The Exorcist), Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders, The Sandman), Nicholas Woodeson (Silent Witness, Rome), Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Nia Towle (Persuasion), and newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, who will make her television debut in the series. Hazeldine will replace Joseph Mawle as Orc leader Adar.
Ellen Pompeo Leaving Grey's Anatomy After 19 Seasons
Ellen Pompeo is hanging up her white coat. The actress confirmed today that she would be departing Grey's Anatomy after 19 years. The news comes following her character's scaled back presence in the current season of Shonda Rhimes' medical drama and decision to move to Boston and research Alzheimer's disease, a cause close to Meredith's heart.
Casey Anthony Gives Her First On-Camera Interview in the Trailer for Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies
Casey Anthony is breaking her silence in Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. The trailer for the three-part Peacock docuseries sees the woman acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee sit down for her first on-camera interview in 11 years. "I lied," says Anthony. "But no one asked why." It's been...
Jennifer Grey to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in Lifetime Movie
Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to step into Gwen Shamblin Lara's shoes. The Dirty Dancing star will play Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. The news comes after Sarah Paulson was announced to be leading HBO's adaptation of its own docusieres, The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.
Supernatural Star Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, best known for her recurring role in Supernatural, has passed away. She was 47 years old. Aycox had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments while battling leukemia in recent months, chronicling her journey on Instagram. Her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed Aycox's passing in a Facebook post last week. "My...
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
Keke Palmer confirmed pregnancy on 'SNL'
Actress and singer Keke Palmer confirmed that she is pregnant
Jimmy Fallon Asks for Elon Musk's Help After #RIPJimmyFallon Trends on Twitter
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover continued to wreak havoc this week when #RIPJimmyFallon began trending, despite The Tonight Show host being very much alive. The hashtag began trending Tuesday night, leading many users to send out concerned posts about the "fake news" spreading rapidly on the social media website. "He isn't dead!!!" wrote one user. "So much for Musk keeping #FakeNews off Twitter, huh?" wrote another.
Big Little Lies Won't Return for Season 3, Says Zoë Kravitz: 'Unfortunately, It's Done'
Big Little Lies is done forever, says Zoë Kravitz. Despite actresses like Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern dropping hints about hopes for a future installment of the HBO drama, Kravitz says the series isn't coming back. When asked during GQ video "Zoë Kravitz Responds to Fans on the Internet" when Big Little Lies was "coming back on", Kravitz replied, "I don't think it is."
WATCH: Will Smith Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Oscars Slap on The Daily Show
Will Smith is opening up about that infamous Oscars slap. During an appearance on The Daily Show to promote his upcoming film Emancipation, an emotional Smith addressed the incident directly. "That was a horrific night, as you can imagine," said the Oscar winner. "...At the end of the day, I just lost it, you know... You just never know what somebody's going through... I was going through something that night... Not that that justifies my behavior at all."
Marc Maron to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO in 2023
Marc Maron's first HBO comedy special is in the works. The multi-hyphenate, whose series Maron ran for four seasons on IFC, will film a new special for HBO next month. Maron has recently appeared in series like GLOW on Netflix and has hosted podcast WTF with Marc Maron since 2009. The special will feature all-new material and debut on HBO in 2023.
Emily in Paris Takes on a Love Triangle & Life Choices in the Season 3 Trailer
Our leading lady has some big decisions to make in the Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer. It's been a year since Emily (Lily Collins) uprooted her American life and moved to Paris for her dream job, and now she's hit a complicated fork in the road. With big decisions regarding her love life and her career looming, Emily must make difficult choices and consider her future in Paris and beyond.
Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Finds Companion in Millie Gibson
The 15th Doctor has found his companion. The BBC announced today that 18-year-old Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) would play the role of Ruby Sunday, companion to Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift...
Will is Ready to Make His Own Choices in the Bel-Air Season 2 Teaser
"This time, no one chooses for me," Will (Jabari Banks) says in the teaser for Bel-Air Season 2. A dramatic reimagining of the iconic '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith, Bel-Air is set in contemporary Los Angeles and depicts Will's complicated journey between two worlds. Season...
Queen Sugar Says Goodbye After 7 Seasons, Casey Anthony Tells Her Story
It’s the end of an era for OWN: After seven seasons, Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar concludes with a 90-minute episode that brings the Bordelon family saga to a close. Afterwards, OWN will air a retrospective in which Queen Sugar’s stars and producers reflect on the show’s legacy.
Harrison Ford & Jason Segel Comedy Shrinking Drops Teaser, Premiere Date
Harrison Ford is continuing his TV streak with Shrinking. The Apple TV+ comedy, created by Jason Segel and Ted Lasso team Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, "follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks," reads the official synopsis. "Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own."
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Star, Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, star of the original Power Rangers series, has died. He was 49 years old. While an official cause of death has not been revealed yet, TMZ reports that the actor died of suicide. His representative, Justine Hunt, confirmed his passing in a statement. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."
WATCH: Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle After Accusations of Antisemitism
Jon Stewart defended friend Dave Chappelle against charges of antisemitism during a sitdown with Stephen Colbert last night. Chappelle's controversial November 12 Saturday Night Live monologue was slammed by the Anti-Defamation League for "popularizing" antisemitic sentiments, a move Stewart thinks was perhaps misguided. "Everybody calls me like, 'you see Dave...
Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Only Murders in the Building wrapped up Season 2 this summer with another bloody installment, leaving fans dying for a third season. The finale, "I Know Who Did It," set up a whole new mystery for our trio to solve; after butting heads with Charles (Steve Martin) backstage at Oliver's (Martin Short) latest production, Broadway star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) seemingly dropped dead mid-monologue, much to the horror of the full house.
Celebrity Jeopardy! Bashed by Brian Laundrie's Family After 'Distasteful' Clue: 'An Apology is Due'
Brian Laundrie's family is demanding an apology from Celebrity Jeopardy! after his suicide was referenced in a clue this weekend. Laundrie committed suicide last year and left behind a written confession taking responsibility for killing girlfriend Gabby Petito. John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster competed in Sunday's...
