MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday
After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Kolten Wong Trade & Playing Gavin Lux At Third Base Under Consideration
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins this past season but after falling short of their World Series goal, have been among the teams connected to top free agents. Most notably the Dodgers have been identified as a favorite to sign Justin Verlander. While he would...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Hesitant To Offer Long-Term Contract
One offseason after Corey Seager became a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the same position with their starting shortstop as Trea Turner now is on the open market. Unlike last winter, the Dodgers don’t have an All-Star waiting to take over if they strike out in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers re-signing Turner is not considered a likely outcome.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Chris Martin Potentially Close To Signing
There’s been little movement among Los Angeles Dodgers free agents thus far, with only Clayton Kershaw reportedly agreeing to re-sign for the 2023 season and Tyler Anderson joining the Los Angeles Angels on a three-year contract the only activity to speak of. Meanwhile, the likes of Hanser Alberto, Andrew...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Interested In Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander & Jacob deGrom
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a notable free agent in Trea Turner, but additionally have been linked to other top players available on the open market, such as Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander. Of the aforementioned players, signing Verlander is widely considered the most likely...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Eddy Alvarez Signs With Milwaukee Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers bench was a point of weakness during the 2021 season, and it was addressed through the signings of Eddy Alvarez, Jason Martin, Jake Lamb and Tony Wolters to Minor League contracts. Alvarez made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020 and appeared in 24...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: San Diego Padres Have High Interest
Since Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Trea Turner rejected the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, he’s been the subject of reported interest from several teams. The Dodgers are open to re-signing Turner, but it’s believed his preference is to return to the East Coast. Turner has downplayed that being a driving factor in free agency.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Tommy Lasorda Honored By Japan; Vin Scully Announces 61st Season
On December 2, 2008, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was honored during a ceremony at the Consul General of Japan’s home in recognition of his contributions to Japanese baseball. The Hall of Famer received the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette medal on behalf of the Emporer...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospects Edgardo Henriquez & Carlos Duran Underwent Tommy John Surgery
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have been shoring up their pitching depth at the Major League level by reportedly agreeing to deals with Clayton Kershaw and Shelby Miller, they may soon lose some of their Minor League pitchers. The 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft is set to take place on...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Promote Emilee Fragapane To Director Of Integrative Baseball Performance
The Los Angeles Dodgers have undergone some changes with their front office and coaching staff so far in the early stages of this offseason. Despite an expectation that their coaching staff would remain in place for the 2023 season, they lost co-hitting coach Brant Brown to the Miami Marlins as their new hitting coach. The expectation is also that assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates will receive a promotion to fill Brown’s role.
dodgerblue.com
Brewers Trade Kolten Wong To Mariners For Jesse Winker & Abraham Toro
With the Milwaukee Brewers having already traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels, speculation involving Kolten Wong began to quickly gain steam. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly had interest in Wong, and a potential trade was going to encompass the team still signing a top shortstop and also moving Gavin Lux to third base. The scenario was a curious one at best, but presumably could have also stemmed from the Dodgers’ reported interest in Willy Adames.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Meeting ‘Went Well’
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly agreed to re-sign Clayton Kershaw for the 2023 season, but still face a need in their starting rotation, and thus far have been linked to Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander in free agency. Unlike Jacob deGrom and Rodón, Verlander was not extended the $19.65...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Signing Delayed By Physical
Hours after the Los Angeles Dodgers decided against extending the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw for the 2023 season, he reportedly agreed to re-sign on a one-year contract worth a projected $17-20 million. It represented a second consecutive offseason the Dodgers did not attach a qualifying offer to...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Traded To Pirates
On December 1, 1966, the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Maury Wills to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Bob Bailey and Gene Michael. Wills began his career with the Dodgers in 1959 and went on to earn five All-Star Game selections over the next eight seasons. He was the recipient of the 1962 National League MVP Award after hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs, 48 RBI and 104 stolen bases in 165 games.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Focused On Trea Turner & Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are the latest team to have their name thrown in the ring among the high-end free-agent shortstop class, but the premium price tag might be too much with where their roster stands. The Cubs are six years removed from snapping a 108-year drought between World Series titles,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Manny Mota Receives Latino Baseball Hall Of Fame Award At Dodger Stadium
Earlier this year, Julio Urías and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were the recipients of the Golden Latino Award from the Latino Baseball Hall of Fame for their respective performances during the 2021 season. The organization additionally announced that beloved Los Angeles Dodgers figure Manny Mota would be inducted into the Latino Baseball Hall of Fame.
