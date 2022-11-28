ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

PHOTOS: Fire crews rescue 10-month-old puppy stuck down embankment

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — On Sunday afternoon, a dog owner was reunited with his puppy after the pet got stuck 35 feet down an embankment in Wilsonville.

Portland among top 5 best cities in U.S. for singles, report says

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a call about the trapped pup at 12:30 p.m. Officials say they don’t have information on who made the initial phone call, but the puppy was believed to be in his owner’s backyard in Charbonneau before he wandered down the embankment.

The 10-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was found on the south side of the Willamette River near Southwest Edgewater.

Firefighters were able to locate and rescue the puppy in about half an hour before returning him to his owner.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oo036_0jQGeJE300
    TVF&R crews used ropes to lift a puppy up from a 35-foot embankment on Sunday, Nov. 27. (courtesy TVF&R)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l056z_0jQGeJE300
    The rescued puppy was a 10-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. (courtesy TVF&R)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOffd_0jQGeJE300
    A puppy was reunited with his owner after Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews saved him from a 35-foot embankment on Sunday, Nov. 27. (courtesy TVF&R)

As seen in the photos above, crews were able to save the puppy using ropes to lift him back up.

You’ll never guess which Christmas movie is Oregon’s favorite

“Animal rescues like this are infrequent, but they do happen from time to time,” TVFR spokesperson Jacob Fuhrer told KOIN 6 News. “All our fire trucks and engines are equipped with ropes and harnesses to facilitate various types of rescue scenarios, including from steep angles such as in this case.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Black ice, dusting of snow possible this freezing Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this Friday morning, while it should be mostly dry, there’s still a chance for snow from a stray shower before sunrise. Even without additional precipitation, temperatures are at or below freezing which means there’s a chance you’ll encounter black ice. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy