Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: It’s time for Lamar Jackson to take charge — and the Ravens to stop coddling him | COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson should embrace the final six games as if it were a new season. Earlier this week, the fifth-year Ravens quarterback embarrassed the organization with a vulgar tweet in response to a fan that criticized his play shortly after a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ravens coach John Harbaugh attributed the reply to frustration after a tough loss, but it’s the continued implosion ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult

The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly defended their clobbered quarterback from the latest arrow directed his way, a report on an NFL Network podcast that the QB had "lost" some members of the locker room as the Broncos spiral through a hugely disappointing season. "I'll say this: I'll say Russ is an amazing leader," safety Justin Simmons said. "He's an amazing...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Washington on Brandon Williams: 'I Hate That He Went to Chiefs'

Broderick Washington is grateful for the time he spent with Brandon Williams for the Ravens. Williams serves as a mentor to Washington and some of the other young players. The Ravens, however, decided not to re-sign Brandon Williams after nine seasons from 2013 to 2021. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and finished with 6.5 career sacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ravens Week 13 preview: Ravens need a bounce-back win against Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens (7-4) are looking to return to their winning ways against the Denver Broncos (3-8) as they host the AFC West opponent in Baltimore on Sunday. After a disappointing last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, a convincing win would go a long way to building momentum toward a playoff run.
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Heavily Interested In Odell Beckham

It was recently revealed that the Baltimore Ravens are among the top five teams in the hunt to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The interest turned into “talks” recently, with the team having allegedly met with the 30-year-old. Despite the talks, it is unclear if the Ravens’ interest in...
BALTIMORE, MD

