Related
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
19- year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Edgewater Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday. Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.
WUSA
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger dies, search for suspect continues
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit have taken over an investigation into why a stranger stabbed a 19-year-old man in the heart before running away. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across a bridge into Hyattsville when...
Annapolis man killed after shooting at Edgewater restaurant
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater that left a man dead Saturday morning.Officers arrives just after midnight to the restaurant located at 3029 Solomons Island Road and located 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was transported to an rea hospital where he later died. During their investigation, police learned of a potential suspect from various witnesses by the name of "Alex". Officers located and interviewed 19-year-old Alex Salinas he was arrested and charged as a result of that interview and witness corroboration. Police are still asking anyone with anyone with any information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
Baltimore Police officers owed back pay after being cleared of criminal charges
Three Baltimore Police officers are in line for nearly $315,000 in back pay after they were each cleared of criminal wrongdoing.
WJLA
Cold case murder victim identified after nearly 30 years, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A cold case murder victim was identified by Fairfax County detectives after nearly 30 years. Sharon Kay Abbott Lane was identified by detectives after extensive DNA testing, provided by Othram Inc. Funding for these tests was provided by donors from DNASolvers, stated a release from Fairfax County police.
Trial for Baltimore woman charged in child's death postponed again
It's been more than three years since a Baltimore woman was charged in connection with the death of her wife's 4-year-old biological son.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
WTOP
Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash
Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
Video released of FBI agent charged with shooting man on Metro
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A newly released video of violence on a Red Line Metro train two years ago shows additional details of a shooting by an FBI agent near Medical Center station in Bethesda. Montgomery County prosecutors charged Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 37, in the December 2020 shooting on the...
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery of Foot Locker at Ellsworth Place
Montgomery County Police have identified a suspect caught on surveillance video during a September 9 armed robbery of the Foot Locker store at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, September 9, 2022, Kenneth Shawn Purvis entered a Foot Locker store in the 8600 block of Colesville Rd. asked...
Philly Man Who Stalked, Beat Mom And Son Arrested In Baltimore: Police
A Philadelphia man accused of stalking a mother and her son before violently beating and robbing them in the street was arrested in Baltimore, police sources say. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore wrote in a statement Friday, Dec. 2 that 25-year-old Lance Ryan was taken into custody early that morning.
mocoshow.com
Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
Man Fighting For Life After Attempted Murder In Baltimore
A victim is fighting for his life after an attempted murder in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the unidentified man after he was shot around 2:40 p.m., in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street, Friday, Dec. 2, according to Baltimore police. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital...
Baltimore Police investigate a hit-and-run that left one woman dead
Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.
Wbaltv.com
State calls witnesses to claim Angelo Harrod missed his intended target, shot midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state called four witnesses Wednesday morning on the third day of the murder trial for the suspect accused of killing a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Angelo Harrod, 31, of Annapolis, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Michelle Cummings, 57, who was...
Comments / 5