Annapolis, MD

fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis man killed after shooting at Edgewater restaurant

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater that left a man dead Saturday morning.Officers arrives just after midnight to the restaurant located at 3029 Solomons Island Road and located 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was transported to  an rea hospital where he later died. During their investigation, police learned of a potential suspect from various witnesses by the name of "Alex". Officers located and interviewed 19-year-old Alex Salinas he was arrested and charged as a result of that interview and witness corroboration. Police are still asking anyone with anyone with any information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
SILVER SPRING, MD

