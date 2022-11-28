Read full article on original website
West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport sets graduation Dec. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport will host a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Village Square Conference Center in Clarksburg. The graduation ceremony will begin with welcome, keynote speaker, conferring of degrees and end with a pinning...
WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
Groups say West Virginia PSC should not order Mon Power to buy Pleasants plant
West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer.
Lost Creek (West Virginia) Elementary students fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Lost Creek Elementary School filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child Friday morning. Different grade levels were rotated throughout the morning so that older students could help younger students fill the boxes.
24-hour warming shelter opens for winter in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As the chill of winter sets in, several organizations and individuals have come together to manage and operate a cold weather shelter. The Monongalia County warming shelter opened for the season Thursday at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown. It will be open...
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
Not WVU’s rival but Xavier has history with one Mountaineer
As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team prepares for its Big East/Big 12 Battle at Xavier on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), rivalry memories go dancing through the mind. Those memories are not for West Virginia as a whole, though, as WVU has faced the Musketeers just twice on the basketball court — an 82-65 win early in the 1979-80 season and a 79-75 overtime loss in the Sweet 16 round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
Calendar of Events for Friday
WinterFest, 5-9 p.m., centered on downtown Clarksburg. With WinterFest Parade at 6 p.m.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces 3 felony charges after police pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Clarksburg man is facing three felony charges after a police pursuit in the city. Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone charged Jamey Scott Ritchie Jr. with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while under the influence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
WVU-Xavier Preview
Don't be fooled by Xavier's 5-3 record. The Musketeers played on the opposite side of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket as West Virginia in Portland last week, and while they went 1-2, they dropped very competitive decisions to No. 8 Duke and No. 6 Gonzaga. Their other loss was a two-pointer to No. 12 Indiana, and they also have a win over Florida, as the Mountaineers do.
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
Doddridge girls open with win over South Harrison as McDonough hits milestone
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The preseason No. 3 team in Class A girls basketball opened its season with a comprehensive victory Thursday as Doddridge County defeated visiting South Harrison 60-23. The Class AA Hawks (0-1) fell behind the Bulldogs (1-0) early and couldn’t find the consistency on offense to mount a comeback. All nine active players scored for Doddridge, including senior Abby McDonough, who became the school’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer.
Knights to begin winter sports regular seasons this week
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights are set to start their 2022-23 winter sports schedule this weekend and into the upcoming week. The following breaks down the events scheduled for each day from Dec. 2-10.
Heatherington’s Salem days underway
SALEM, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – Riley Heatherington’s final season as a college basketball player has started. Heatherington and his Salem University Tigers are presently 2-5 in the young stages of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
