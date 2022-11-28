ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport sets graduation Dec. 16

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport will host a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Village Square Conference Center in Clarksburg. The graduation ceremony will begin with welcome, keynote speaker, conferring of degrees and end with a pinning...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Nathan Holmes II

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport will host a graduation…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Not WVU’s rival but Xavier has history with one Mountaineer

As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team prepares for its Big East/Big 12 Battle at Xavier on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), rivalry memories go dancing through the mind. Those memories are not for West Virginia as a whole, though, as WVU has faced the Musketeers just twice on the basketball court — an 82-65 win early in the 1979-80 season and a 79-75 overtime loss in the Sweet 16 round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces 3 felony charges after police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Clarksburg man is facing three felony charges after a police pursuit in the city. Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone charged Jamey Scott Ritchie Jr. with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while under the influence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU-Xavier Preview

Don't be fooled by Xavier's 5-3 record. The Musketeers played on the opposite side of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket as West Virginia in Portland last week, and while they went 1-2, they dropped very competitive decisions to No. 8 Duke and No. 6 Gonzaga. Their other loss was a two-pointer to No. 12 Indiana, and they also have a win over Florida, as the Mountaineers do.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground

Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
MOREHEAD, KY
WVNews

Doddridge girls open with win over South Harrison as McDonough hits milestone

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The preseason No. 3 team in Class A girls basketball opened its season with a comprehensive victory Thursday as Doddridge County defeated visiting South Harrison 60-23. The Class AA Hawks (0-1) fell behind the Bulldogs (1-0) early and couldn’t find the consistency on offense to mount a comeback. All nine active players scored for Doddridge, including senior Abby McDonough, who became the school’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Heatherington’s Salem days underway

SALEM, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – Riley Heatherington’s final season as a college basketball player has started. Heatherington and his Salem University Tigers are presently 2-5 in the young stages of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
SALEM, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy