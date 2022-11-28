ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val Verde, CA

CBS LA

DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton

A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries. 
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country

Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Construction workers find human remains near I-5

Homicide officials are investigating human remains that were found Monday off Interstate 5 in Castaic, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau. A skull was spotted around 3 p.m. by construction workers conducting repairs on Interstate 5, less than a mile from the 32000 block of Castaic Road in part of the burn area of the recent Route Fire, according to Sheriff’s Department Lt. Omar Camacho.
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

No arrest in shoplifting incident at Ulta in Valencia

A woman might’ve gotten away with what’s suspected to be stolen merchandise on Wednesday evening at Ulta in Valencia, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect left the beauty supply store on...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder

Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft at Stevenson Ranch Walmart

A woman who attempted to leave the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch without paying on Nov. 22 was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and petty theft shoplifting, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Motorcyclist transported to nearby hospital after vehicle collision

A motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to law enforcement officials. Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call for a vehicle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

