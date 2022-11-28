Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
police found missed mother deadhard and smartSimi Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Related
DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton
A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries.
Man dead after being intentionally hit by car at Mt. San Antonio College: LASD
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College, and investigators believe the collision occurred on purpose. The man was struck in a campus parking lot at about 7:30 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
signalscv.com
Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
Suspected DUI Crash Leaves Path of Destruction, Power Outage
Santa Clarita, CA: A man, lucky to be alive, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after his truck slammed into not one, but two fire hydrants, a light pole and a power transformer Wednesday night. The crash, which plunged thousands of Santa Clarita residents into...
Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country
Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
signalscv.com
Construction workers find human remains near I-5
Homicide officials are investigating human remains that were found Monday off Interstate 5 in Castaic, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau. A skull was spotted around 3 p.m. by construction workers conducting repairs on Interstate 5, less than a mile from the 32000 block of Castaic Road in part of the burn area of the recent Route Fire, according to Sheriff’s Department Lt. Omar Camacho.
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on 5 Freeway On-Ramp
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent tractor trailer that fled the scene Thursday, Dec. 1, just before 4:00 a.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Witnesses stated off camera that they observed a tractor trailer hit a pedestrian on the...
signalscv.com
No arrest in shoplifting incident at Ulta in Valencia
A woman might’ve gotten away with what’s suspected to be stolen merchandise on Wednesday evening at Ulta in Valencia, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect left the beauty supply store on...
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
signalscv.com
City, sheriff’s station teams compete — for fun — by pulling 34-foot command post
Friendly teasing and trash talk were exchanged in rapid fire Thursday in the parking lot behind the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as teams of five competed for fun and to build camaraderie. As their times were called out, teammates either chided one another or cheered each other on,...
Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder
Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
Two Detained After Knocking Down Powerlines, Hitting Victim With Truck
Two suspects were detained after they allegedly knocked down powerlines then hit a witness with a truck Monday in Val Verde. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism call on the 28500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Val Verde, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the ...
Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Custody After 5 Freeway Pursuit Ends In Crash
A stolen vehicle suspect was taken into custody after a brief 5 Freeway pursuit ended when the driver crashed going the wrong way. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) observed a vehicle driving recklessly on the northbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP ...
signalscv.com
Vehicle collides with fire hydrants, light pole and transformer in Canyon Country
One vehicle collided with two fire hydrants, a light standard and pad mount transformer, causing thousands to lose power on Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Southern California Edison officials. According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department,...
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft at Stevenson Ranch Walmart
A woman who attempted to leave the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch without paying on Nov. 22 was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and petty theft shoplifting, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an...
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
Stolen car crashes into pickup truck, sends it barreling toward motorcyclist in Malibu
Dramatic video captured the moment when a pickup truck involved in a violent crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu flipped on top of an innocent motorcyclist.
signalscv.com
Motorcyclist transported to nearby hospital after vehicle collision
A motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to law enforcement officials. Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call for a vehicle...
Comments / 0