Two people safe, one pet dead after Richland County house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a heavy house fire Thursday afternoon left two people without a house and one pet dead. The fire happened at a house on the 5900 block of Conveyer Street. When fire crews arrived around 2 p.m., officials say the fire...
Camden man's Christmas tradition gets bigger and better with lights display
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Christmas tradition for one Midlands man just keeps on getting bigger and better. 24,000 lights, 2 weeks, and 1 man. It's the story of a Camden man on Brewer Springs Road who has been building a Christmas display in his own front yard for years.
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of seniors in Columbia are returning to their apartments after they were without a place to stay Sunday night. This comes after a fire at Christopher Towers, a senior apartment building. The fire caused significant water damage. It started shortly before 5 P.M. on Sunday...
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was...
Lineup for Newberry Christmas Parade
NEWBERRY — This year’s Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will take place starting with lineup at 11 a.m. and the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. with the theme of “A Tropical Christmas.”. The parade will take place on Main Street, in Newberry, here is the lineup...
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find
NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
Police have more "eyes" on busy intersections, business districts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you noticed the new cameras on Devine Street in Columbia near the Food Lion, and at the intersection of Farrow Road and Killian Road in northeast Richland County? We have, too. As it turns out, we'll be seeing more of them sticking out around Columbia...
Batesburg-Leesville council gets design, engineering renderings for revitalization project
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Wilson Depot Park, College Park, and the downtown districts in Batesburg-Leesville will be getting massive upgrades, along with a brand new parking area on the corner of Pine Street and Highway 23. This will happen through the town over the course of the next ten or...
Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open December 1st
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!. The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open...
As search for missing 5-year-old continues, her former caregiver just wants her home safe
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The search for little 5 year old Aspen Jeter, in Orangeburg County continues. She's been missing since last week when her Mother, Crystal Jumper was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day. WACH FOX News sat down with Julie Jackson, a woman who...
DHEC and community gather for World AIDS Day, stresses awareness and testing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control gathered at the state house Thursday to raise awareness of efforts to end HIV and AIDS as part of World AIDS Day. DHEC officials say the event includes free HIV testing, home-test kit demos, informational displays and many...
New home hopes to help young women facing homelessness proposed in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new supportive housing program for young women facing homelessness could soon be coming to Columbia. On Thursday the City's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed development near Millwood Avenue and Pendleton Street. Resident Tommy Adams said the plot...
Santa is coming to Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is hosting Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children can give Santa their Christmas wish list and take photos. The event is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will be distributed to local children through the Optimist Club of Clarendon.
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
