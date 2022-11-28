ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Two people safe, one pet dead after Richland County house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a heavy house fire Thursday afternoon left two people without a house and one pet dead. The fire happened at a house on the 5900 block of Conveyer Street. When fire crews arrived around 2 p.m., officials say the fire...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Lineup for Newberry Christmas Parade

NEWBERRY — This year’s Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will take place starting with lineup at 11 a.m. and the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. with the theme of “A Tropical Christmas.”. The parade will take place on Main Street, in Newberry, here is the lineup...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
NEWBERRY, SC
wach.com

Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

SC runaway teen found safe in Florida

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open December 1st

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!. The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open...
SUMTER, SC
manninglive.com

Santa is coming to Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is hosting Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children can give Santa their Christmas wish list and take photos. The event is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will be distributed to local children through the Optimist Club of Clarendon.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy