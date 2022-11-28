Mississippi State's LaQuinston Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Sharp earned his third honor of the season on Monday.

Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday morning.

This is the third time this season that Sharp has won one of the SEC's weekly awards: he was also recognized at the beginning of the season after wins against Memphis and Arizona. Before this year, he had received the honor just once in his career after the Bulldogs' victory over Kentucky in 2021.

Sharp played an integral role in leading his team to a 24-22 victory over Ole Miss. The graduate student posted an 82.3 pass block grade according to PFF -- the highest of any SEC center. He allowed no sacks on quarterback Will Rogers in his 79 snaps played.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound athlete out of Columbus has been a force to be reckoned with all season. Sharp has played in 11 games for MSU, with his lone absence coming as a result of an injury. As a leader on the offensive line, he helped his team to an 8-4 record in the regular season and played a pivotal role in helping Mike Leach's Air Raid offense execute effectively.

Sharp's decision to return to the program for one more season has paid off, and his number of accolades has given him even more recognition that should boost his NFL Draft stock. He will have the chance to play in the Maroon and White one more time this season, as the Bulldogs will play in an undetermined bowl game in a few weeks.