Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
wach.com
Marcus Satterfield confirms exit, latest bowl projections for Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has confirmed he is leaving the Gamecocks. Satterfield changed his profile pictures on social media to him in Nebraska gear, confirming reports from earlier this week that he is leaving the Gamecocks to be the offensive coordinator at Nebraska.
wach.com
No. 1 South Carolina survives huge test against No. 15 UCLA to stay undefeated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team survived a huge test on Tuesday night, overcoming No. 15 UCLA 73-64 at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks started off very slowly and trailed 31-27 at halftime. South Carolina shot just 31.6% in the first half while UCLA was playing free and fearlessly.
wach.com
Starting off freezing on Thursday, staying cool into the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a cold front came through on Wednesday, temperatures will drop for the rest of the week. That'll be here fairly quickly for Thursday morning. Most of us will be around freezing for Thursday morning. For the rest of the day, we get warmer, but...
wach.com
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
wach.com
Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was...
wach.com
DHEC encourages HIV awareness, offers free testing for World AIDS Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In observance of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer free testing at most local health departments on Thursday, Dec. 1. South Carolinians can be tested for HIV, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and Hepatitis...
wach.com
Law enforcement visit West Columbia home possibly owned by father of missing 5-year-old
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials are continuing their investigation of a missing 5-year-old and her father Antar Jeter, with deputies on Thursday seen at a West Columbia home, believed to be owned by him. Deputies have been searching for 5-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter after her mother,...
wach.com
Camden man's Christmas tradition gets bigger and better with lights display
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Christmas tradition for one Midlands man just keeps on getting bigger and better. 24,000 lights, 2 weeks, and 1 man. It's the story of a Camden man on Brewer Springs Road who has been building a Christmas display in his own front yard for years.
wach.com
Richland One bus driver of over 30 years finds joy in working with students
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Longtime Richland One bus driver Elijah Green says he finds joy in working with students. Over 15,000 Richland One students start the school day by seeing their bus drivers. When students step onto a bus driven by Green, their ride to school is much more...
wach.com
Richland County announces traffic enhancements to busy downtown Columbia intersection
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Changes are coming to one downtown Columbia's busiest intersections, as Richland County officials are set unveil new traffic flow enhancements to the Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue area. In a press release by the County, leaders say the project will add a new lane...
wach.com
Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
wach.com
DHEC and community gather for World AIDS Day, stresses awareness and testing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control gathered at the state house Thursday to raise awareness of efforts to end HIV and AIDS as part of World AIDS Day. DHEC officials say the event includes free HIV testing, home-test kit demos, informational displays and many...
wach.com
Supply chain issues weighing on Christmas tree production, expect to pay a little more
COLUMBIA, SC — If you’re looking to buy a fresh Christmas tree for the holidays, expect to pay more. Fuel and production costs have spiked impacting the cost of growing the trees and getting them to market. Sugar Mountain Fraiser Firs off of Clemson road in Columbia have...
wach.com
Dominion Energy seeks to increase utility bills
Columbia S.C (WACH) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you might be seeing a bigger power bill after the holidays. Dominion is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Brittany Meyers manages Rolled Ice Cream she says a rate hike to that could increase the shop’s power...
wach.com
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
wach.com
Mental health clinician changes way law enforcement responds to mental health calls
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The mental health crisis grew throughout the pandemic and it is still a constant problem that led to a rise in 911 calls. That’s why many law enforcement agencies are adding specialists. Even though she’s only been on the job a few weeks,...
wach.com
Orangeburg County Sheriff holds press conference on missing 5-year-old and her father
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell held a press conference on Wednesday about the search for missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter and her father Antar Jeter. Ravenell during the press conference offered condolences to the family of Aspen Jeter and said an investigation is still ongoing.
wach.com
Two people safe, one pet dead after Richland County house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a heavy house fire Thursday afternoon left two people without a house and one pet dead. The fire happened at a house on the 5900 block of Conveyer Street. When fire crews arrived around 2 p.m., officials say the fire...
wach.com
Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in locating a runaway from the Prosperity area of Newberry County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters. Deputies say Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16 years old, left her...
wach.com
As search for missing 5-year-old continues, her former caregiver just wants her home safe
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The search for little 5 year old Aspen Jeter, in Orangeburg County continues. She's been missing since last week when her Mother, Crystal Jumper was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day. WACH FOX News sat down with Julie Jackson, a woman who...
Comments / 0