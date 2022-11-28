ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Marcus Satterfield confirms exit, latest bowl projections for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has confirmed he is leaving the Gamecocks. Satterfield changed his profile pictures on social media to him in Nebraska gear, confirming reports from earlier this week that he is leaving the Gamecocks to be the offensive coordinator at Nebraska.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Starting off freezing on Thursday, staying cool into the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a cold front came through on Wednesday, temperatures will drop for the rest of the week. That'll be here fairly quickly for Thursday morning. Most of us will be around freezing for Thursday morning. For the rest of the day, we get warmer, but...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC runaway teen found safe in Florida

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

DHEC encourages HIV awareness, offers free testing for World AIDS Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In observance of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer free testing at most local health departments on Thursday, Dec. 1. South Carolinians can be tested for HIV, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and Hepatitis...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Dominion Energy seeks to increase utility bills

Columbia S.C (WACH) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you might be seeing a bigger power bill after the holidays. Dominion is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Brittany Meyers manages Rolled Ice Cream she says a rate hike to that could increase the shop’s power...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County Sheriff holds press conference on missing 5-year-old and her father

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell held a press conference on Wednesday about the search for missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter and her father Antar Jeter. Ravenell during the press conference offered condolences to the family of Aspen Jeter and said an investigation is still ongoing.
wach.com

Two people safe, one pet dead after Richland County house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a heavy house fire Thursday afternoon left two people without a house and one pet dead. The fire happened at a house on the 5900 block of Conveyer Street. When fire crews arrived around 2 p.m., officials say the fire...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in locating a runaway from the Prosperity area of Newberry County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters. Deputies say Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16 years old, left her...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

