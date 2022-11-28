Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
wach.com
Law enforcement visit West Columbia home possibly owned by father of missing 5-year-old
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials are continuing their investigation of a missing 5-year-old and her father Antar Jeter, with deputies on Thursday seen at a West Columbia home, believed to be owned by him. Deputies have been searching for 5-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter after her mother,...
SC sheriff: Father of missing girl stole dead mother’s car
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina think a 5-year-old girl missing from a home where her mother’s decomposing body was found with a gunshot wound is with her father in a car stolen from the woman’s house. Orangeburg County deputies issued an arrest warrant against Antar...
iheart.com
Police Investigating Orangeburg Woman's Death; Daughter Still Missing
(Orangeburg, SC)- A woman's death in Orangeburg is being investigated as a homicide. Forty-six-year-old Crystal Jumper was found shot on Thanksgiving after her family had not heard from her since November 1st. Jumper's five-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter is still missing. Police are looking for the child's father Antar Antonio Jeter,...
wach.com
13-year-old reported missing in September, found safe
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've found 13-year-old Kylee Chandler, who was last seen September. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday, that Chandler had been located and is safe. The teen had been reported missing since September 16 of this year.
Pet dog dies in Columbia house fire; 2 people escape
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.
abccolumbia.com
Cause of Orangeburg mother’s death released, search continues for 5 yr old daughter, father
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Wednesday announced the autopsy results from a woman found shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day. Ravenell says the 46 year old woman was found in a home on Louise Dr. According to an incident report the woman was in “an advanced state...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
wach.com
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday
A man who was sentenced to remain behind bars for the rest of his life after taking a guilty plea for killing Det. Kristen Hearne in 2017 was found dead on Thanksgiving, according to reporting from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. Per their reporting, Seth Brandon Spangler, who pleaded guilty earlier this year before facing […] The post Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday appeared first on Polk Today.
wach.com
1 dead, 1 charged after fleeing from deputies causing collision
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and a man has been charged after fleeing from deputies causing a collision, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Shylek Pringle is facing multiple charges including speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from DUI. LOCAL...
wach.com
Orangeburg County Sheriff holds press conference on missing 5-year-old and her father
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell held a press conference on Wednesday about the search for missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter and her father Antar Jeter. Ravenell during the press conference offered condolences to the family of Aspen Jeter and said an investigation is still ongoing.
wach.com
As search for missing 5-year-old continues, her former caregiver just wants her home safe
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The search for little 5 year old Aspen Jeter, in Orangeburg County continues. She's been missing since last week when her Mother, Crystal Jumper was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day. WACH FOX News sat down with Julie Jackson, a woman who...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Aiken aggravated assault case
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After days of disturbing a local vape shop employee, loitering turned violent this week when a man was asked to leave, authorities said. The Aiken Department of Public Safety said an employee of the store in the 3000 block of Richland Avenue asked the man to leave on Monday because he had made remarks that made her uncomfortable during days of loitering.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
WRDW-TV
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 18-year-old was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty in his sister’s death, according to prosecutors. Tyquan Dukes accidentally shot his sister Meshela Dukes, 18, in the head as he was playing with a gun on Sept. 22, 2021, at a residence in the 1500 block of Central Avenue, according to authorities.
wach.com
Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was...
South Carolina Police Search For Missing 5-Year-Old After Mother's Body Found On Thanksgiving
Aspen Jeter's mother, Crystal Jumper, was found in an "advanced stage of decomposition" on Thanksgiving. The girl's father, Antar Jeter, lived at the home but cannot currently be located. Police in South Carolina are searching for a five-year-old girl with significant disabilities whose mother was found on Thanksgiving Day. Aspen...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man. Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen. EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet...
