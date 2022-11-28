ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Police Investigating Orangeburg Woman's Death; Daughter Still Missing

(Orangeburg, SC)- A woman's death in Orangeburg is being investigated as a homicide. Forty-six-year-old Crystal Jumper was found shot on Thanksgiving after her family had not heard from her since November 1st. Jumper's five-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter is still missing. Police are looking for the child's father Antar Antonio Jeter,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

13-year-old reported missing in September, found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've found 13-year-old Kylee Chandler, who was last seen September. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday, that Chandler had been located and is safe. The teen had been reported missing since September 16 of this year.
News19 WLTX

Pet dog dies in Columbia house fire; 2 people escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

SC runaway teen found safe in Florida

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Polk Today

Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday

A man who was sentenced to remain behind bars for the rest of his life after taking a guilty plea for killing Det. Kristen Hearne in 2017 was found dead on Thanksgiving, according to reporting from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. Per their reporting, Seth Brandon Spangler, who pleaded guilty earlier this year before facing […] The post Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday appeared first on Polk Today.
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

1 dead, 1 charged after fleeing from deputies causing collision

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and a man has been charged after fleeing from deputies causing a collision, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Shylek Pringle is facing multiple charges including speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from DUI. LOCAL...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County Sheriff holds press conference on missing 5-year-old and her father

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell held a press conference on Wednesday about the search for missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter and her father Antar Jeter. Ravenell during the press conference offered condolences to the family of Aspen Jeter and said an investigation is still ongoing.
WRDW-TV

Man arrested in Aiken aggravated assault case

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After days of disturbing a local vape shop employee, loitering turned violent this week when a man was asked to leave, authorities said. The Aiken Department of Public Safety said an employee of the store in the 3000 block of Richland Avenue asked the man to leave on Monday because he had made remarks that made her uncomfortable during days of loitering.
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 18-year-old was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty in his sister’s death, according to prosecutors. Tyquan Dukes accidentally shot his sister Meshela Dukes, 18, in the head as he was playing with a gun on Sept. 22, 2021, at a residence in the 1500 block of Central Avenue, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man. Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen. EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy