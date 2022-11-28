Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
MDOT MTA receives grant to provide rideshare credits to Marylanders during the holidays
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office received a $20,000 grant to give rideshare credits to Marylanders for the second consecutive year. MDOT MTA said Maryland was one of four states to be awarded the grant from the Governors Highway...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Department of Health reported first cold-related death of 2022-23 winter season
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has reported the first cold-related illness death in Maryland for the 2022-2023 winter season. To prevent the onset of cold-related illnesses, MDH recommends that Marylanders avoid exposure to cold weather by limiting time outside and wearing multiple layers of insulating clothing.
foxbaltimore.com
USPS mail carrier robbed, gun brandished in Landover, Md., USPS says
LANDOVER, Md. (7News) — A USPS letter carrier was robbed in Landover, Md. Friday afternoon, a USPS spokesperson announced. At approximately 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive, a man allegedly showed a firearm to the USPS employee and proceeded to rob the employee. The man...
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
foxbaltimore.com
DMV volunteer groups asking for donations to help bused migrants ahead of holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you were to walk a mile in Mariel Vallano's shoes, it would likely lead you to one of many storage areas she and other volunteers gather shoes, clothing, diapers, and other much-needed items donated for the migrants who have been bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona the last eight months.
foxbaltimore.com
Person trapped under train in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
WBOC
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Charged With Bird Hunting Violation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged state Department of Agriculture Secretary Andrew J. Bartenfelder Sr. with a bird hunting violation in Dorchester County. Police said that on Nov. 24, officers were following up on a suspected baiting pond and discovered five people hunting about 80 yards...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Lexington Park Big Lots Store
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 2 pm, the suspect entered the Lexington Park Big Lots store, filled two reusable bags with merchandise and left the store without paying for any of the items.
Maryland ex-cop charged with raping woman in custody hit with 50-count indictment revealing 5 total victims
Steven Abreu, fired from Maryland's Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and charged for sexual assault on a woman in custody, faces a new 50-count indictment, including 9 counts of rape.
foxbaltimore.com
Breezy & Colder Thursday; Rain For The Weekend In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps below average with a windy day ahead. The sun will be with us today and tomorrow before the rain returns Saturday. High temps will be chilly on Thursday. The wind kicks up this afternoon, which will make it feel colder than the actual temps. Temps...
WUSA
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Burglary-To-Motor-Vehicle In Ace Hardware Store Parking Lot
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 3:40 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ace Hardware in Charlotte Hall and stole cash.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Only a stone’s throw away from our nation’s capital, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maryland falls. A pleasant mix of forests and oceans, Maryland has a lot to offer the average outdoor enthusiast and traveler. But what can you expect out of visiting Maryland during the wintertime season and how much does it truly snow in this state?
Man putting gas in car on I-95 in Maryland killed in hit-and-run, others hurt
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were looking for the driver of a car that hit three people who were putting gas into a vehicle on the side of Interstate 95, killing one of them. MSP said Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pa. died around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on […]
foxbaltimore.com
10-year-old with 'hit list' charged after bringing knife to school, officials say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WEYI) — A 10-year-old boy from Michigan has been charged after he brought a knife to school with a "hit list" of students who were mean to him, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the boy brought a...
firststateupdate.com
Elkton Man Dies In Glasgow Head-On Collision Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the Newark area. Officials said on November 27, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound in the left lane on Pulaski Highway (US 40). The Chevrolet was approaching the intersection at Pleasant Valley Road. A 2014 Subaru Forester, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway, was also approaching the intersection and struck the Silverado in a head-on collision.
Nottingham MD
Man fires shots at girlfriend’s car, woman uses vehicle as weapon in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, officers responded to the 2800-block of Superior Avenue in Carney (21234) for a report of a past burglary involving a stolen motorcycle. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the location at 3:23 a.m.
