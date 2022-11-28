ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

USPS mail carrier robbed, gun brandished in Landover, Md., USPS says

LANDOVER, Md. (7News) — A USPS letter carrier was robbed in Landover, Md. Friday afternoon, a USPS spokesperson announced. At approximately 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive, a man allegedly showed a firearm to the USPS employee and proceeded to rob the employee. The man...
LANDOVER, MD
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
Person trapped under train in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
MILFORD MILL, MD
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Charged With Bird Hunting Violation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged state Department of Agriculture Secretary Andrew J. Bartenfelder Sr. with a bird hunting violation in Dorchester County. Police said that on Nov. 24, officers were following up on a suspected baiting pond and discovered five people hunting about 80 yards...
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Lexington Park Big Lots Store

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 2 pm, the suspect entered the Lexington Park Big Lots store, filled two reusable bags with merchandise and left the store without paying for any of the items.
Breezy & Colder Thursday; Rain For The Weekend In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps below average with a windy day ahead. The sun will be with us today and tomorrow before the rain returns Saturday. High temps will be chilly on Thursday. The wind kicks up this afternoon, which will make it feel colder than the actual temps. Temps...
MARYLAND STATE
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Only a stone’s throw away from our nation’s capital, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maryland falls. A pleasant mix of forests and oceans, Maryland has a lot to offer the average outdoor enthusiast and traveler. But what can you expect out of visiting Maryland during the wintertime season and how much does it truly snow in this state?
MARYLAND STATE
Elkton Man Dies In Glasgow Head-On Collision Sunday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the Newark area. Officials said on November 27, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound in the left lane on Pulaski Highway (US 40). The Chevrolet was approaching the intersection at Pleasant Valley Road. A 2014 Subaru Forester, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway, was also approaching the intersection and struck the Silverado in a head-on collision.
NEWARK, DE
Man fires shots at girlfriend’s car, woman uses vehicle as weapon in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, officers responded to the 2800-block of Superior Avenue in Carney (21234) for a report of a past burglary involving a stolen motorcycle. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the location at 3:23 a.m.
NOTTINGHAM, MD

