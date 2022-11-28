Read full article on original website
Regtech Shield Raises $20 Million Series B, OurCrowd Joins Round
Shield, an Israel-based Regtech, has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Macquarie Capital and joined by UBS Next, and Mindset. Notably, global securities crowdfunding platform OurCrowd backed the funding round after participating in the Series A. Shield is a communication and compliance platform that...
Real Estate Platform CrowdProperty Hires New Compliance Officer
CrowdProperty, a property investment platform, has appointed Richard Sinfield as Head of Compliance. The company said the new hire represents its commitment of the business to operating with the highest ethical standards and levels of transparency. Seinfield said CrowdProperty has an excellent reputation in the industry and an ambitious growth...
ChainUp’s Subsidiary Bedrock Trust Introduces Decentralized Data Storage Fund
ChainUp Group, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced the launch of the IPFS Infrastructure Flagship Fund I (the Fund) by its subsidiary Bedrock Trust Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based and licensed asset and wealth management firm. Bedrock Trust will “be the manager of the Fund, which enables accredited investors to...
Fintech Tweeq Receives e-Money License from Saudi Central Bank
Tweeq, a Saudi Fintech, has become one of the first Fintechs in the Kingdom to receive an e-money license from The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). The e-Money license from SAMA will allow Tweeq to launch a “super app” providing neobank features and services tailored to the needs of millennials and Gen Z. The accomplishment was said to be achieved due to Tweeq’s partnership with Paymentology’s Banking.Live platform.
Payment Fraud Market Is Suited to Wide-Scale Deployment of Fraud Prevention Systems: Juniper Research
The payment fraud market faces “a number of challenges which makes it uniquely suited to the wide-scale deployment of fraud prevention systems,” according to an update from Juniper Research. The update from Juniper Research notes that one major feature that AI systems possess is “the ability to scale...
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Microfinance Firm, A Credit, from Kazakhstan Joins the PeerBerry Platform
A microfinance company, A Credit, launched by Aventus Group in the Republic of Kazakhstan in February 2022, joins the PeerBerry platform. A Credit will “offer PeerBerry investors investments in short-term loans with an 11.5% annual return.” A Credit loans offered to PeerBerry investors “include a buyback and a group guarantee.”
Fintech Donor Platform giveback to Help Donors Create, Manage Giving Portoflios
Giveback — a tech-enabled platform that helps donors create and manage giving portfolios, working toward a future where philanthropy is efficient, engaging, and personalized — is announcing “the launch of the giving platform in time for the 2022 giving season.”. The philanthropic – or Philtech – market...
BNPL: Bread Financial, Versatile Credit to Introduce Buy Now, Pay Later to the Versatile Platform
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a “tech-forward” financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, announced a new relationship with Versatile Credit Inc., a provider of innovative solutions “linking bank lenders with consumers applying for credit in retail stores.”. Through Versatile Credit’s...
FinTech Australia Appoints Rachel Hopping as Head of Strategic Partnerships
FinTech Australia has appointed Rachel Hopping as “its first Head of Strategic Partnerships, joining the team from share trading and superannuation Fintech Superhero.”. The new role will primarily “engage with FinTech Australia’s 400 corporate partners, which include Visa, Mastercard and AWS.” Starting in 2019, the corporate partnership program was formed “in response to demand from enterprises to improve their engagement with the fintech community.”
Fintech Teampay Brings Total Funding to $65M with Round Led by Fin Venture Capital
Teampay, which claims to be the all-in-one-purchasing platform, announced it raised $47 million in Series B funding “led by existing investor Fin Venture Capital.”. New investors Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle, and Espresso Capital supported the oversubscribed investment round, “bringing Teampay’s total funding to $65M.”. Peter Ackerson of...
bolttech and Max Solution to Offer Insurance on the Max Me Application
Insurtech bolttech has partnered with Max Solution Service Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of PTG and the company behind Max Card, to offer insurance on the card’s Max Me application. The Max Me app will provide Max Card customers with a simple way to purchase insurance including travel, vehicle, accident...
Finastra, Clinc to Enhance Digital Engagement, Reduce Service Agent Workload
Finastra announced that Clinc, the conversational AI specialist serving global financial institutions, will “deliver its Virtual Banking Assistant technology fully integrated within Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking platform.”. The application “enables Finastra’s bank and credit union customers, utilizing Fusion Digital Banking as their digital platform, to increase digital engagement...
InvestCloud’s Find My Advisor Experience Introduced by Huntington National Bank
InvestCloud, which claims to be the global leader in financial digital transformation, announced that Huntington National Bank has “launched Advisor Connect, a branded, digital experience built on InvestCloud’s Find My Advisor technology.”. Huntington is “a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN), a $179 billion asset regional bank...
LendingClub Acquires $1 Billion Loan Portfolio Following MUFG Union Bank Acquisition by US Bancorp
LendingClub (NYSE: LC) has agreed to acquire a $1.05 billion loan portfolio of personal loans that became available following US Bancorp’s acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise. The loans were originated on the LendingClub platform. On September 21, 2021, MUFG and MUFG Bank, a core...
inCruises, Brightwell to Expand Cross-Border Payment Offerings
Brightwell, an Atlanta-based global payments technology company, announced that inCruises, an “exclusive” travel membership program serving 100 million partners worldwide that gives people expanded access to travel experiences, has integrated Brightwell’s ReadyRemit* platform, “powered by Brightwell’s international payment partners, to offer cross-border payments to its international partners in over 120 countries.”
Financial Technology Association Selects Plaid Executive as Chair of Board
The Financial Technology Association (FTA) has selected Leigh Lytle, head of North American Policy at Plaid, as the 2023 Chair of the FTA Board of Directors. Before joining Plaid, Lytle spent more than 15 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. According to a note from the FTA,...
LBRY Predicts Own Demise Following SEC Court Battle
LBRY, a digital asset firm that was the target of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement action, has taken to Twitter to predict its own demise stating it will “probably be dead in the near future.”. In the Spring of 2021, the SEC filed charges against LBRY, alleging...
DFINITY Foundation Announces $100K in Grants for Female Devs, Entrepreneurs
The DFINITY Foundation, the not-for-profit developing the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) — the “world’s first” web-speed, internet-scale public blockchain – has announced up to $100K in grants “for female developers and entrepreneurs.”. The grants aim at encouraging women “to build on the ICP ecosystem...
Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino Comments on Binance Recovery Fund
Binance recently announced the creation of an “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the collateral damage it has caused to the cryptocurrency industry. Several other platforms have indicated they have been impacted by the bankruptcy of FTX, and several have shut down due to the contagion.
