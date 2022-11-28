Tweeq, a Saudi Fintech, has become one of the first Fintechs in the Kingdom to receive an e-money license from The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). The e-Money license from SAMA will allow Tweeq to launch a “super app” providing neobank features and services tailored to the needs of millennials and Gen Z. The accomplishment was said to be achieved due to Tweeq’s partnership with Paymentology’s Banking.Live platform.

1 HOUR AGO