Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

Bucks to Sit Multiple Starters vs Hornets

Are things finally starting to go Charlotte's way? Well, maybe. All season long, the Hornets have been playing shorthanded with injuries to LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., Gordon Hayward, and Cody Martin. No, they're not getting any of those guys back tonight but the Hornets will however, have a chance...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Strategy To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo

First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who served as an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer from 2013-2022 with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, will return to Milwaukee to face his former team for the first time since taking the main gig for L.A. this summer. Ham won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed

It seems like there's a good chance the LA Clippers will finally get some big help again in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, they're going against a healthy Sacramento Kings team that's looking to prove itself in the Pacific Division. The Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Judge Likely to Sign Nine-Year Contract in Free Agency

Teams interested in signing Aaron Judge in free agency this offseason will need to be ready to commit to the slugger through his age-39 season. It's "increasingly likely" that Judge will land a nine-year contract this winter, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. In other words, the Yankees will need...
NEW YORK STATE
Tri-City Herald

Why Los Angeles Won the Kevin Fiala Trade with Minnesota

Last season, winger Kevin Fiala put up career-best numbers in goals (33) and points (85) for the Minnesota Wild. In what was to some a questionable move, the salary-cap-strapped Wild decided that Fiala – who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent last summer – was too expensive a component to be retained. Minny GM Bill Guerin traded Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings for a first-round draft pick and prospect defenseman Brock Faber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Tri-City Herald

The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Heat Game

The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game are headlined by Jaylen Brown banking in a three from 30 feet to force overtime, Boston's best ball movement of the night, and Jayson Tatum's two-handed flush. View the original article to see embedded media. Sometimes It's Better to be Lucky Than...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith Making His Mark On Defensive End

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shook things up a bit when he closed Friday's game against the Boston Celtics with Haywood Highsmith at power forward instead of starter Caleb Martin. Highsmith finished with the Heat's highest plus-minus at plus 12. "H had...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Envisions Miguel Vargas Playing a Big Role

Toward the end of the regular season, Miguel Vargas began to display potential in 47 at-bats in the majors, slashing .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS. Vargas' talent earned him a spot in the postseason roster as well. Although he didn't get an at-bat, there is room for growth and opportunity this upcoming season.
Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the Final Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins definitely will be without tackle Austin Jackson when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and it's not looking good for Terron Armstead. Despite making his final appearance of the week at practice Friday, Armstead was listed as doubtful on the final injury...
Tri-City Herald

Steelers vs. Falcons Preview: More Targets For Drake London?

The 5-7 Atlanta Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 13 contest against the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers second in the division, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game. With five games left in the 2022 campaign, the Falcons will continue...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders to Coach Colorado Buffaloes

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
BOULDER, CO
Tri-City Herald

How Can Ed Donatell’s Vikings Defense Improve and Stop Bleeding Yardage?

Only one team in the NFL, the 4-7 Detroit Lions, has allowed more yards per game than the Minnesota Vikings this season. The Vikings have surrendered an average of 390.7 total yards in their 11 contests. They've given up 276.1 passing yards per game, which leads the league. They've allowed over 300 passing yards in six of 11 games, including 382 to struggling Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in their last outing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

What Effort to Rush Justin Fields Back Says About Future

Over the course of the last five weeks, it's been made clear by coach Matt Eberflus what he thinks about Justin Fields' performances and future. Fields' improvement as a runner on designed plays or scrambles requires no special training or analytical talent to spot. Asked again about the improvement Fields...
Tri-City Herald

Texans TE Brevin Jordan: ‘It Hurts For Sure’

HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season. There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.
HOUSTON, TX

