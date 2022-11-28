This pitch invader is a bigger risk-taker than most pitch invaders

There’s being a pitch invader, and then there’s being a pitch invader with a rainbow flag at the World Cup in Qatar.

During the second half of Portugal’s game against Uruguay, a man ran onto the pitch waving said rainbow flag, wearing a shirt that had messages on either side: “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect For Iranian Women” on the back.

The flag could be a particular issue for the pitch invader after Qatar authorities have shown a willingness to crack down on anyone displaying a rainbow design at this tournament.

FIFA also threatened seven European teams who planned on wearing “OneLove” captain’s armbands with a rainbow design, ending those plans by saying referees would issue yellow cards.

The pitch invader’s shirt was in reference to the ongoing war in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion earlier this year, as well as the women-led protests against the government that continue to engulf Iran.

Three security guards eventually manhandled the pitch invader and escorted him off the field.

After the man ran onto the field, the world feed that every country uses to broadcast the tournament only showed him briefly. On the Fox broadcast in the United States, announcers John Strong and Stu Holden went silent for nearly a minute after Strong said: “The play will be stopped here because someone who has come onto the field.”

Related

USMNT-Iran press conference turns surreal as Adams, Berhalter grilled over racism, inflation and war ships

Tensions flare as U.S. Soccer alters Iran flag on social media ahead of World Cup match

The first team eliminated from the Qatar World Cup is … Qatar