Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Grayson, Pebblebrook pick up "Tournament of Champions" wins
The Grayson Rams and the Pebblebrook Falcons picked up wins on a special night for the annual Tournament of Champions Showcase hosted by the Wheeler Wildcats.
Scorebook Live
How SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 fared: Bixby solidifies No. 1 spot with yet another title
By Mike Moguin Stillwater photo by Christian Potts Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 high school football teams fared this week. 1. Bixby (12-1) beat Owasso, 69-6, in the Class 6AI championship game FridayThe Spartans win another state title, this one coming in their first year coming ...
WNBL Round 4 Recap: AFLW stars return, Spirit remain undefeated
In what might have be the hottest week of WNBL action so far, Round 4 gave us some amazing moments of individual brilliance and unlike previous rounds, every team showed up as if they were on an even playing field.
Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Reacts to 43-22 Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Championship
No. 2 Michigan defeated Purdue 43-22 on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game. Here's what Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the victory.
Jets rocking Mike White t-shirts ahead of Vikings game
The Jets are making a fashion statement in a sign of love for their new quarterback. While traveling to Minnesota on Saturday, multiple Gang Green players were spotted rocking Mike White t-shirts. The 27-year-old quarterback will have his second start of the season on Sunday for a pivotal game against the Vikings. White showed up during first start last Sunday, igniting the Jets offense in a 31-10 win over the Bears. The quarterback threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that morphed him into a fan favorite – and for his teammates’ to later wear shirts that say “Mike f’ng White.” “He was a smooth operator,” running back Ty Johnson said after the Bears win. “He was just doing Mike White things; you know what I’m saying?” White — a Jet since 2019 who started three games last season when Zach Wilson was injured — also has played behind Wilson this season before the former No. 2 overall picked was benched in Week 11. Saleh said Wilson eventually will play again, but for now, “it’s Mike White’s opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets.”
Comments / 0