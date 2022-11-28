Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Seahawks sent 11 home sick. All are expected to play at Rams. Plus, Ryan Neal’s status
An illness swept through the Seahawks’ locker room this week. Coach Pete Carroll had to send 11 players plus a couple coaches home from practice and away from the team’s facility. But, no, Carroll didn’t ask the NFL if the Seahawks could move their game Sunday with the...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Lions Activate WR Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams will likely make his long-awaited NFL debut for the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field. The rookie has officially been activated off of the NFI list, ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars. With his activation, the Lions are adding an explosive talent to their...
Draymond Green’s Hostile Interaction With Fan Results in Unexpected Outcome
Two days ago, Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan in Dallas. The two interacted in some rough trash talk that the NBA didn't appreciate. It turns out, the fan did appreciate it, and the story took a huge twist. Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan that...
How to Watch Lions vs. Jaguars: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field again this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. For wideout DJ Chark, the Week 13 matchup will be against his former team. In the offseason, the talented wideout signed a one-year, $10 million free agent contract to join the Lions, after spending the first four seasons of his career in Jacksonville.
Steelers vs. Falcons Preview: More Targets For Drake London?
The 5-7 Atlanta Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 13 contest against the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers second in the division, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game. With five games left in the 2022 campaign, the Falcons will continue...
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: S Trevon Moehrig
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, S Trevon Moehrig talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
Will Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Deliver On His Multiple Championship Guarantees?
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is starting to sound like the NBA's version of Joe Namath. In 1969, it was Namath who guaranteed the New York Jets would win the Super Bowl III. This season, Butler has made similar statements on three occasions.
Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA
The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
