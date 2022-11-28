ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Tri-City Herald

Lions Activate WR Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams will likely make his long-awaited NFL debut for the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field. The rookie has officially been activated off of the NFI list, ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars. With his activation, the Lions are adding an explosive talent to their...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Lions vs. Jaguars: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field again this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. For wideout DJ Chark, the Week 13 matchup will be against his former team. In the offseason, the talented wideout signed a one-year, $10 million free agent contract to join the Lions, after spending the first four seasons of his career in Jacksonville.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Steelers vs. Falcons Preview: More Targets For Drake London?

The 5-7 Atlanta Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 13 contest against the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers second in the division, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game. With five games left in the 2022 campaign, the Falcons will continue...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

From the Raiders’ Locker Room: S Trevon Moehrig

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, S Trevon Moehrig talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA

The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.

