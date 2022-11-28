ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

The OCTC Foundation partners with Green River Distillery

By Jana Garrett
 5 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Together with Green River Distilling Co., the Owensboro Community and Technical College Foundation, Inc. has announced the establishment of the Green River 10 Scholarship.

Officials say the Green River 10 scholarship will support the Owensboro community’s workforce with the creation of a scholarship fund that will promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in any certificate, diploma, or associate degree program. Officials say Green River Distillery’s gift of $50,030 will provide scholarships for the next three years.

A news release says the scholarship is designed to support students who identify as an underrepresented minority and are enrolled at OCTC in the Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Commercial Driver’s License, or an Associate in Science with emphasis on transferring and studying Laboratory Technician/Chemistry credentials.

“Green River is excited to partner with the OCTC Foundation, Inc. and we are hopeful that the Green River 10 Scholarship can impact underrepresented students in this wonderful community, helping them meet their educational aspirations and dreams, while building a workforce in our community that meets the needs of today,” said David Carroll, Green River Operations Director.

For more information on how you can support student success, please contact the OCTC Office of Resource Development by phone at 270-686-4663 or email at octc.annualgiving@kctcs.edu .

